Shoppers have also struggled with the Foster Farms Uncooked Chicken Breast Fillets, which come boneless, skinless, and flash frozen for freshness. The fillets are made with rib meat and contain up to 15% of a water and kosher salt solution.

In the last couple of years, customers have noticed that the frozen chicken breasts have grown to an unwieldy size, noting that it makes them difficult to use in recipes. "They're breeding them for big breasts," one commenter theorized on Reddit. Another user even claimed that Foster Farms Uncooked Chicken Breast Fillets are so massive that they can't even fit them in their air fryer. However, for those who are able to wedge the chicken breasts into the air fryer, you may want to try doing so for 20 to 30 minutes at 50 degrees Fahrenheit below the instructed oven temperature.

Alongside that unnatural growth, shoppers have complained that the protein now possesses an awful woody texture. "The last 2 packages of these frozen breasts, at least 2 or 3 of the breasts in each package have been 'rubbery' (after cooking) is the best way to describe them," a Costco member wrote on Reddit regarding the 10-pound bag of Foster Farms Uncooked Chicken Breast Fillets. "Considering the mutant size of the breasts, that's at least 3 pounds out of every frozen package." They added that when they tried to cut through the cooked chicken, the "knife 'snapped' through it like a pretzel stick instead of sliding through it like it should." Yikes.