The Exact Time You Should Add Creamer To Coffee For The Perfect Sip

Coffee can feel like a necessity, but it's also bitter-tasting when served black. If you're like me, you have an acquired taste for black coffee, but plenty of mornings I'll still add something extra: milk, cream, or one of the many coffee creamers that don't actually contain any cream. There are tons of charts for how much creamer is best, but is there actually an ideal time to add that creamer? We spoke to Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, an ex-barista and founder of Home Coffee Expert, about when precisely you should be brightening your morning joe.

According to Woodburn-Simmonds, "If you want to avoid having to stir your coffee with a spoon, then adding creamer before pouring your coffee will allow it to mix evenly in the cup without stirring." Too many people pour in the creamer last, and while this is an easier way to judge the proper amount of creamer, it involves more stirring once you already know your preferred coffee to creamer ratio. Woodburn-Simmonds says there should be no taste difference if you add it before or after the coffee; the difference has more to do with how easily it mixes together.

However, this really only applies to liquid creamer. For dry creamer, Woodburn-Simmonds offers a different strategy, saying, "Adding dry creamer to the coffee grounds before brewing or adding it to the instant coffee granules before adding water can help to avoid clumping and give a smoother texture to your coffee."