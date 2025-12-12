Powdered Coffee Creamer Can Taste A Bit Off Unless You Use This Mixing Method
Let's face it: Powdered coffee creamer is a deeply underrated and underutilized ingredient, even among lovers of home-brewed coffee. Despite powdered coffee creamer being good for longer than liquid variations and having the advantage of not cooling down hot coffee like cold creamers do, the additive sometimes doesn't blend into your cup of joe very easily. However, if you have some powdered coffee creamer and want to ensure it tastes as delicious as possible in your hot beverage, mixing it with hot water before adding it to your coffee is undoubtedly the best way to do so.
This technique was relayed to us by none other than Rod Johnson, co-founder and chief values officer of BLK & Bold and all-around expert on all things coffee. He noted that this extra step provides your coffee with a bigger flavor boost and negates any textural shortcomings that using the dry ingredient typically comes with. "Start by mixing the powdered creamer with a little hot water before adding your coffee," Johnson advised. "It helps it dissolve evenly and gives you a smooth, consistent texture."
How to use powdered coffee creamer in iced coffee
There's no reason to force yourself to drink coffee black when you can upgrade your next cup of coffee with this method for adding powdered creamer. And while it may seem as though this trick is one that can only be used to great effect when drinking hot coffee, it can also be used for iced coffee. "I'd dissolve the creamer in hot water first, then stir that mixture into your brewed coffee before adding ice," Rod Johnson explained. "The heat helps it blend, and the chill at the end keeps your drink smooth and cold." You only need a splash of hot water to help with dissolving the creamer, and the ice is plenty sufficient to properly chill the drink.
Furthermore, dissolving powdered creamer in hot water can be followed by an extra step if you want to make the mixture even more desirable. Try frothing the hot water and powdered creamer after they're fully combined, a technique that many swear by as a fundamental part of making their coffee each day. While you can certainly do this using a dedicated milk frother, you can still froth your favorite flavored coffee creamer even if you don't have the proper tools. "A mason jar works great," Johnson shared. "Pour in your warm creamer, seal the lid tightly, and shake for about 30 seconds. You'll end up with a nice froth that feels like something you'd get at a coffee shop."