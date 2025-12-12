Powdered Coffee Creamer Can Taste A Bit Off Unless You Use This Mixing Method

There's no reason to force yourself to drink coffee black when you can upgrade your next cup of coffee with this method for adding powdered creamer. And while it may seem as though this trick is one that can only be used to great effect when drinking hot coffee, it can also be used for iced coffee. "I'd dissolve the creamer in hot water first, then stir that mixture into your brewed coffee before adding ice," Rod Johnson explained. "The heat helps it blend, and the chill at the end keeps your drink smooth and cold." You only need a splash of hot water to help with dissolving the creamer, and the ice is plenty sufficient to properly chill the drink.

Furthermore, dissolving powdered creamer in hot water can be followed by an extra step if you want to make the mixture even more desirable. Try frothing the hot water and powdered creamer after they're fully combined, a technique that many swear by as a fundamental part of making their coffee each day. While you can certainly do this using a dedicated milk frother, you can still froth your favorite flavored coffee creamer even if you don't have the proper tools. "A mason jar works great," Johnson shared. "Pour in your warm creamer, seal the lid tightly, and shake for about 30 seconds. You'll end up with a nice froth that feels like something you'd get at a coffee shop."