Froth Your Favorite Flavored Coffee Creamer Even If You Don't Have The Proper Tools

If you're suffering from a case of MFE — that's Major Froth Envy, a common condition brought on by watching influencers pour silky foam from their $600 Breville espresso machines — you're not alone. The good news? You can get the same café-style froth without any fancy equipment. You just need your favorite coffee creamer, a clean glass jar with a lid, and a little elbow grease to give things a good one-minute shake.

Start with your creamer fresh from the fridge — bonus points if your glass jar and its lid have had a chance to chill too. Keeping all elements cold gives you more time to create a stable foam that's light, smooth, and velvety. Pour your creamer no more than halfway up your glass jar to allow enough room for it double in volume, then screw the lid on tight, and shake, shake, shake — shake your creamer! (Get it, like that one song?) Shake vigorously for at least 45 seconds; a full minute or longer will give you an even more stable foam. Once your creamer has transformed into a fluffy foam, remove the lid and either gently pour the foam directly over a cold beverage such as a freshly brewed cold brew, or pop the jar in the microwave for 30 to 45 seconds to spoon on top of a hot cup of black coffee or tea. Microwaving the foam not only keeps it from cooling down your hot beverage, but also stabilizes it more.