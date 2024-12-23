The Oil Hack That Makes Your Plant-Based Milk Froth Better
Living a plant-based lifestyle is all fun and games until you're stuck trying to froth up some oat or almond milk. Various plant milks just don't react to certain processes in the same ways as dairy milk does. Frothing, for example, has been the topic of many Reddit discussions over the years, with folks landing on Oatly Barista Oat Milk as one of the best to get a good foam going. We've managed to stumble upon a trick that should help you create the perfect froth, olive oil.
Cooking With Elo, a YouTuber who loves sharing little cooking hacks posted this trick and the proof shows in her cup at the end. Literally the smallest bit of olive oil can make a huge difference in the frothing texture. All you have to do is warm up the plant milk (virtually any brand) and add a tiny bit of olive oil before frothing.
As long as your plant milk is still good, you're able to froth the perfect foam for your coffee. Acting as an emulsifier, olive oil can mix with the ingredients of plant-based milk in a way that allows everything to mix without separating.
How it works
Emulsification can be defined as the process of mixing oily and watery liquids, forcing them to blend together where they normally wouldn't by using a tool of some sort. One well known example of this process is mayonnaise, where the egg yolk serves as the emulsifier. Without the egg's protein used to thicken the mixture, mayonnaise would likely look like oil with bits of liquid stirred in.
Olive oil can work with oat milk, coconut milk, and other plant-based versions of milk to prevent that clumpy texture we (those of us with plant-based diets) have had to deal with. Instead of going through the trial-and-error process of finding the best non-dairy milk to froth or trying to make your own cashew milk, stick to the brand that you love the most and add the tiniest drop of olive oil before frothing for a delicious and silky result.