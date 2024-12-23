The Oil Hack That Makes Your Plant-Based Milk Froth Better

Living a plant-based lifestyle is all fun and games until you're stuck trying to froth up some oat or almond milk. Various plant milks just don't react to certain processes in the same ways as dairy milk does. Frothing, for example, has been the topic of many Reddit discussions over the years, with folks landing on Oatly Barista Oat Milk as one of the best to get a good foam going. We've managed to stumble upon a trick that should help you create the perfect froth, olive oil.

Cooking With Elo, a YouTuber who loves sharing little cooking hacks posted this trick and the proof shows in her cup at the end. Literally the smallest bit of olive oil can make a huge difference in the frothing texture. All you have to do is warm up the plant milk (virtually any brand) and add a tiny bit of olive oil before frothing.

As long as your plant milk is still good, you're able to froth the perfect foam for your coffee. Acting as an emulsifier, olive oil can mix with the ingredients of plant-based milk in a way that allows everything to mix without separating.