Here's How Long Almond Milk Stays Good For After Opening

Whether you have a dairy allergy or you just prefer the taste, almond milk is the most popular alternative to cow's milk in the U.S. currently, with this plant-based non-dairy beverage raking in over a billion dollars in sales from June 2021 to June 2022. So it stands to reason that if you can't drink regular cow's milk, you likely have a bottle or container of almond milk in your fridge or pantry (you can make your own at home, but who has time for that?). But how long do you have to finish it once it's opened, before it starts to go bad?

Good news — you have well over a week to finish that almond milk, more in the range of 10 days, and this applies to both the kind you get in the refrigerated section of the supermarket, as well as the shelf-stable type. Of course, like the former, the latter almond milk must be stored in the fridge after opening, and (once opened) should not sit out on the counter for longer than two hours.