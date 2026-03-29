Spice Up Your Breakfast Oatmeal With This Baking Staple

Lots of baking staples are common additions to oatmeal, but it's time to look beyond cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla extract. Next time you want a comforting, dessert-like bowl of oats, reach for cocoa powder. Chocolate might not be the first thing you think of when you want to make oatmeal as tasty and healthy as possible, but maybe it should be.

Unsweetened cocoa powder has no sugar, barely any fat, and a 1 tablespoon serving has just 10 calories. It even has a couple grams of fiber, a good amount of iron, and lots of antioxidants. Because it doesn't have any sugar, you will need to add a sweetener; plain cocoa powder has a bitter, earthy flavor, and you'll want something to balance it out. Some honey, maple syrup, or brown sugar is likely already something you're adding to oatmeal anyway.

Depending on how chocolatey you want your breakfast to be, add between 2 and 4 tablespoons of cocoa powder per 1 cup of uncooked oats. You can stir the cocoa in along with the liquid and oats. Just simmer until the porridge is done to your liking and sweeten to taste or incorporate cocoa powder into your go-to overnight oats recipe. It's an undeniably simple way to upgrade your morning oatmeal without having to do any extra work.