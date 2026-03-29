Spice Up Your Breakfast Oatmeal With This Baking Staple
Lots of baking staples are common additions to oatmeal, but it's time to look beyond cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla extract. Next time you want a comforting, dessert-like bowl of oats, reach for cocoa powder. Chocolate might not be the first thing you think of when you want to make oatmeal as tasty and healthy as possible, but maybe it should be.
Unsweetened cocoa powder has no sugar, barely any fat, and a 1 tablespoon serving has just 10 calories. It even has a couple grams of fiber, a good amount of iron, and lots of antioxidants. Because it doesn't have any sugar, you will need to add a sweetener; plain cocoa powder has a bitter, earthy flavor, and you'll want something to balance it out. Some honey, maple syrup, or brown sugar is likely already something you're adding to oatmeal anyway.
Depending on how chocolatey you want your breakfast to be, add between 2 and 4 tablespoons of cocoa powder per 1 cup of uncooked oats. You can stir the cocoa in along with the liquid and oats. Just simmer until the porridge is done to your liking and sweeten to taste or incorporate cocoa powder into your go-to overnight oats recipe. It's an undeniably simple way to upgrade your morning oatmeal without having to do any extra work.
The best chocolate oatmeal flavor combinations
Use chocolate oatmeal as the base for all your favorite toppings like nut butters, fresh and dried fruits, seeds, yogurt, jam, and granola. With just the addition of cocoa powder in the mix, you can take your standard bowl in a whole new direction, but you can also lean into the dessert vibes as you choose your finishes.
Take inspiration from a Black Forest cake and top your chocolate oatmeal with fresh cherries, a dollop of Greek yogurt or whipped cream, and a sprinkle of cacao nibs. For tiramisu vibes, use your leftover coffee to replace some of the water or milk, then top off the bowl with a few chocolate-covered espresso beans and a spoonful of whipped mascarpone cheese. Go for salted peanuts and chocolate chips for a candy bar-type flavor.
When it comes to fresh fruits; strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, bananas, pomegranate arils, and oranges all pair particularly well with chocolate as do dried cherries, shredded coconut, and apricots. Pair chocolate oatmeal with dates, a drizzle of tahini, a dash of ground cinnamon, and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt. For a classic combination, top off your bowl with sliced bananas and a spoonful of peanut butter.