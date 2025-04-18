Save Your Leftover Coffee For The Ultimate Breakfast Upgrade
When you make a cup of Joe and get your fill, not only can you banish kitchen odors with leftover coffee grounds, but you also don't have to let the leftover coffee itself go to waste: It can actually make your next breakfast better. How, you might ask? Well, coffee has powers we're only beginning to understand, and instead of pouring it down the drain, one of those is that you could save it and stir it into overnight oatsfor a crazy good caffeine jolt. Coffee already pairs well with things like milk, chocolate, and nuts, so adding it to oats is an easy decision.
It blends right into the mix and adds a rich, roasted flavor that you'd normally have to chase with a second cup. It has the potential to simplify your morning routine, as you're not cooking anything or adding steps; you're just reusing something you already have.
The best part is that it doesn't require a recipe. If you already make overnight oats, you just replace some of the liquid with coffee. It's a small tweak that works especially well if your coffee has a bolder roast or a little sweetness left over from the day before. It's a way to reduce waste and get something better in return. You don't have to be a meal prep expert or a coffee fanatic; it's just a simple fix that gives your breakfast a little more flavor and a lot more energy.
How to actually use coffee in your oats
Making overnight oats with leftover coffee has to be balanced, as we all understand that without adding anything in, coffee is a super strong flavor that can change the profile of the entire thing. You want that roasted flavor to come through without overpowering the oat mix. You'll start with half a cup of old coffee, half a cup of milk or milk alternative, and half a cup of rolled oats; that ratio gives you a creamy base without making the coffee too bitter or strong.
If you like the taste of black coffee, by all means, leave it as is; but if you're like me and really, really hate that taste, you should stir in something sweet, like maple syrup, brown sugar, or a mashed banana. That softens the flavor and gives the oats a more rounded taste.
Once you have the base squared away, you can start to play around with it. For example, some popular varieties that I've come across include adding a spoonful of cocoa powder, which makes it into a sort of mocha oats concoction. Or, peanut butter adds creaminess, and chopped walnuts or almonds give it that crunch factor. I'm personally a huge fan of adding a little cinnamon or vanilla to help smooth out the taste because I really, really hate the taste of coffee straight.
You don't need anything fancy or expensive; just use what's in your kitchen as a simple way to upgrade your morning oatmeal. Mix everything in a jar or container, let it sit in the fridge overnight, and it's ready to go in the morning. I also love that you can choose to eat this hot or cold, and it's delicious either way. Thanking the internet for this hack that gives me my caffeine boost while also filling me up in the morning and keeping me energized for the morning.