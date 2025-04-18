Save Your Leftover Coffee For The Ultimate Breakfast Upgrade

When you make a cup of Joe and get your fill, not only can you banish kitchen odors with leftover coffee grounds, but you also don't have to let the leftover coffee itself go to waste: It can actually make your next breakfast better. How, you might ask? Well, coffee has powers we're only beginning to understand, and instead of pouring it down the drain, one of those is that you could save it and stir it into overnight oatsfor a crazy good caffeine jolt. Coffee already pairs well with things like milk, chocolate, and nuts, so adding it to oats is an easy decision.

It blends right into the mix and adds a rich, roasted flavor that you'd normally have to chase with a second cup. It has the potential to simplify your morning routine, as you're not cooking anything or adding steps; you're just reusing something you already have.

The best part is that it doesn't require a recipe. If you already make overnight oats, you just replace some of the liquid with coffee. It's a small tweak that works especially well if your coffee has a bolder roast or a little sweetness left over from the day before. It's a way to reduce waste and get something better in return. You don't have to be a meal prep expert or a coffee fanatic; it's just a simple fix that gives your breakfast a little more flavor and a lot more energy.