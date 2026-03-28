The Celebrity Chef Who Filed For Bankruptcy After Being Sued By Over 150 Former Employees

Celebrity chefs are no strangers to getting in trouble with the law. Guy Fieri was once sued by the winner of his Food Network series, "Guy's Chance of a Lifetime," over post-show compensation issues. And who can forget Martha Stewart's scandalous stint behind bars, which consequently led her to expose the terrible food served in prison? Another notable case involving a celebrity chef that intrigued many people was the one about Michelin-star restaurateur Geoffrey Zakarian, famous for his appearances on the Food Network shows "Iron Chef America" and "Chopped." Zakarian's case was deemed controversial as he was the subject of a lawsuit filed by over 150 of his former employees. Adding to the mess was his swift decision to file for bankruptcy to dodge the class-action suit.

So, the story goes that the former workers of his Manhattan restaurant Country, which shut down in 2008, banded together and filed a suit to expose issues with the establishment's operations. Apart from allegedly falsifying documents, Zakarian's business purportedly treated the staff poorly by not paying for overtime work and even charging them for nonexistent family meals. Things got worse when Zakarian's ex-business partners got involved, backed the claims in the suit, and accused him of more shady practices, such as including his wife, Margaret Anne Williams, on the restaurant's payroll and underpaying taxes, among others.