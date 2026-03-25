13 Airports With The Best Bars To Wait For Your Flight

Crowded, overpriced, and aggressively beige: That's the airport bar in its natural state. Unless you have exclusive lounge access, snagging a drink usually means jostling past suitcases and nursing a $16 draft next to the departures board because the bar area ran out of seats.

We found thirteen airports that defy that depressing reputation. We can't promise that following this guide will land you in a plush leather chair or magically erase surge pricing, but it will point you toward the airports that are actually trying. In these terminals, the drinks are better, the food is usually good enough to eat, and the atmosphere is more inviting. Think local breweries pouring fresh, ice cold pints and cocktail bars that take their menus very seriously. You might even stumble upon a secret speakeasy hidden behind a bookcase or tucked inside a larger, busier bar. Your layover doesn't have to be something you just endure.