13 Airports With The Best Bars To Wait For Your Flight
Crowded, overpriced, and aggressively beige: That's the airport bar in its natural state. Unless you have exclusive lounge access, snagging a drink usually means jostling past suitcases and nursing a $16 draft next to the departures board because the bar area ran out of seats.
We found thirteen airports that defy that depressing reputation. We can't promise that following this guide will land you in a plush leather chair or magically erase surge pricing, but it will point you toward the airports that are actually trying. In these terminals, the drinks are better, the food is usually good enough to eat, and the atmosphere is more inviting. Think local breweries pouring fresh, ice cold pints and cocktail bars that take their menus very seriously. You might even stumble upon a secret speakeasy hidden behind a bookcase or tucked inside a larger, busier bar. Your layover doesn't have to be something you just endure.
1. Portland International Airport (PDX)
Paying $20 for a cocktail after you've been crammed into a too-small airplane seat for hours feels like a robbery. Portland International Airport would like to offer a different experience. Here, you can find some of the cheapest drinks available at any airport, as well as the country's first airport speakeasy.
Let's start with cheap booze. PDX forces its operators to maintain street-level pricing, which means that what you pay in town is what you'll pay at the airport. Thirsty PDX travelers can find beer that costs less than $5. Those who prefer a cocktail or two can make their way to spots like Aurora, the trendsetting speakeasy. It's ensconced inside Loyal Legion, and you'll need a password to gain access (Hint: Ask the Loyal Legion bartender.) It's worth the effort—Eater describes the lounge as "genuinely dazzling" with its wall of tinted windows and large swivel chairs.
2. Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Walk through security at Nashville International Airport, and you'll find The Titans Press Box, which USA Today readers ranked as 2025's best airport bar in the U.S. It's the first official Tennessee Titans-branded eatery, and it's brimming with local flavor and pride. Try the Titans Paloma, a spicy mix of jalapeño-infused tequila and fruit. A helping of fried chicken and waffles will keep your stomach happy if you don't mind the extra kick from the spicy syrup. It's a menu favorite that's earned its own fans online.
If Nashville's football glory isn't your thing, skip The Press Box and celebrate the city's musical roots at Blake Shelton's Ole Red outpost instead. It's a genuine honky-tonk with live country music and an atmosphere so immersive it can defeat the boredom of a long layover. Get into the festive spirit with a cocktail like Ole Red's Honky-Tonk Howler Punch, and you'll get an extra souvenir along with the sweet taste of Howler Head banana bourbon and banana liqueur. All cocktails come in large, branded take-home tumblers or travel mugs.
3. Kansas City International Airport (MCI)
At Kansas City International Airport, typical airport pricing schemes rule. A Kansas City Magazine reporter reluctantly paid $20 for a single cocktail inside Concourse A. What MCI offers is an incredible variety and unique pour options. This is one of the few airports in America that offers self-serve beer taps. You can order as many drinks as you want, and nobody will expect conversation or a tip. Sometimes, you just want to sit with your own thoughts and a fresh beer.
Cocktail drinkers have plenty of options to keep them happy at MCI, but the best parts of this bar scene might be for the beer fans. In addition to self-serve beers, the airport also has plenty of breweries. Martin City Brewing is a local's favorite that's also famous for its hand-tossed pizza, while Stockyards Brewing Co. promises "good, unpretentious beer for hardworking people." Boulevard Brewing Company highlights its artisanal beers.
4. Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY)
The exuberant soul of New Orleans is often glimpsed at jazzy bars and bustling street corners that vibrate with life. You can also catch a bit of Big Easy magic at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. The Airports Council International named it the best airport in North America based on customer reviews every year from 2020 to 2025. What are customers so enamored with? The airport is gorgeous, with an open-plan design that's flush with natural light, and it's home to renowned restaurant brands like Cafe du Monde, famous for its beignets, and Bar Sazerac, named one of the country's best airport bars by USA Today readers in 2025.
An analysis by Upgraded Points shows that MSY has more bars than the typical airport, and those bars are particularly well-reviewed. Try the much-loved Sazerac, the creation that gave Bar Sazerac its name. It's an iconic Louisiana drink made with two kinds of bitters, some sugar syrup, and a little rye whiskey. More elevated drinks are on the menu at Cure, a bar that won a James Beard Award for Outstanding Cocktail Program in 2018.
5. Logan International Airport (BOS)
Logan International Airport would dominate most entries on our boozy list of airport champions if we only evaluated bar density. It boasts a staggering 10.2 bars or alcohol-serving restaurants per square mile, turning nearly every terminal into the perfect choose-your-own-bar adventure. No matter your drinking style, you can find a bar at Logan International Airport that matches your energy.
Feeling fired up and ready to cheer for every hometown point? Let the Boston Bruins Bar draw you in. Prefer something a little more adventurous than your average sports bar pour? Shojo delivers with bold Japanese whiskey cocktails. The Food Network recommends pairing your drink with a spicy, bacon-topped Shojonator burger. The booze could make the meaty flavors even better.
For a more bespoke experience, Boston Harbor Distillery offers house-distilled gin, whisky, or rum, along with specialty breakfast cocktails like a Maple Cream Espresso Martini that's fragrant with New England coffee. BOS sometimes faces heat for its sprawling size and slow lines, problems which may be less aggravating if you focus on the nice drink you can have once you make it through security.
6. Austin–Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)
Bartenders at Austin–Bergstrom International Airport served over 469,000 beers in 2025, an impressive number given that there are fewer than two dozen alcohol-serving venues. The absurdly popular Beerdrop served over 26,000 beers on its own, many of which were local brews from Austin Beerworks. AUS shuns the chain-heavy approach that other airports take with their food and beverage programs and instead focuses on local vendors.
For bar customers, the local-first strategy means every drink comes with a splash of Austin identity. Annies Café & Bar, for instance, plays live country and bluegrass music. The Salt Lick marries good beer and wine with Texas BBQ staples. There are so many good options that a Reddit thread focused on the best bars and restaurants at Austin's airport failed to produce a real frontrunner. Travelers can find many favorites with the AUS lineup, from general bars, like Annies, to niche spots, like Vino Volo.
7. Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP)
Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport is worth stopping at just for its craft beer. There are on-site breweries and beer collections so vast that you couldn't drink the entire menu if you wanted to. For example, the Stone Arch pours 40 beers, all from local microbreweries. Order a beer from this joint, and you'll receive a mini immersion into Minnesota culture. There's a decent cocktail list, too, especially if you're coming for an early morning drink. The Stone Arch Chicken Wing Bloody is breakfast in a glass.
Upgraded Points' analysis determined that MSP's over 70 bar and restaurant offerings are among the highest rated in U.S. airports. For instance, some travelers rave about the strong drinks at LoLo American Kitchen. Those in search of mocktails might appreciate this spot even more, as the menu is unusually stacked. It's one of the few airport locations where you can order a glass of hop water. After your drink, try spotting some of the local artwork that's on display throughout the airport. The exhibits rotate constantly, so there's always something to see. Live performers occasionally appear in Terminals 1 and 2.
8. Harry Reid International Airport (LAS)
The Vegas party starts before you land at Harry Reid International Airport. Just look out the window and wait for the spectacle of the Las Vegas Strip to pop into view. At night, the glow of neon lights practically beckons you to come and explore. The party atmosphere continues inside the airport. Your first sight might be slot players drinking and trying their luck. This is one of only two U.S. airports where you can combine an appreciation for good booze with the thrill of gambling on Vegas-style slot machines.
There are over 100 bars and restaurants inside Harry Reid, offering a blend of comfort and innovation. On the comfort side, there are 11 sports bars where you can catch the game and 13 lounges. Show some Vegas pride at the Golden Knights-themed Vegas Born Bar & Grill. More upscale options abound at the experiential Sidecar by The Centurion Lounge, which American Express opened in March 2026. The exclusive spot is designed for eligible Amex cardholders with flights leaving in 90 minutes or less.
9. San Diego International Airport (SAN)
At San Diego International Airport, live performances happen throughout the day. You can drift off to the surf-inspired sounds of Pozay in the morning and be inspired by a youth dance troupe in the afternoon. Before you catch the show, get in the right mindset with a superb drink. SAN surrounds you with bars, lounges, and boozy restaurants. USA Today suggests grabbing a beer at Stone Brewing. It's not a unique, Minnesota brand, but it usually has at least two local beers on tap. In 2022, Stone Brewing made headlines by serving beer brewed from condensation from jet bridge air conditioners.
Stone Brewing faces steep competition for the honor of best place to drink within SAN. Cutwater Spirits, a local distiller that makes its own rum, tequila, vodka, and more, joined Terminal 1 in 2025. SIP Wine Bar delights with small plates and a local wine list.
10. LaGuardia Airport (LGA)
Seeing New York's LaGuardia Airport's name included in a positive story about alcohol might be a shock. In 2022, the airport outraged social media with a $27 beer. These are new times, however, and now LaGuardia vendors have to rein in upcharging. "Nobody should have to fork over such an exorbitant amount for a beer," Port Authority Chairman Kevin O'Toole said in a statement. The Port Authority's work is improving the experience for everyone who wants to relax with a drink before their flight.
LaGuardia contains 13 venues that serve alcohol. One of the most popular is Bar Veloce, a wine bar that's kept East Village revelers happy for decades. The airport version of Bar Veloce has the same energy, just in a smaller space. Terminal C's Sunday Supper also harkens back to old New York. It's a traditional Italian-American eatery with prices reviewers describe as budget-friendly.
11. Denver International Airport (DEN)
Conde Nast referred to Denver International Airport as the most interesting airport in America due to its daring art program and mysterious history. It's also the country's largest airport, capable of fitting all of Boston or Miami within its borders. The sheer size can make bar hopping intimidating — nobody wants to run a mile for their next sip. Luckily, each concourse is filled with options, so you could do a mini bar hop in your gate area.
Expect to see many fancy IPAs on your spree. Denver's airport lives up to Colorado's craft beer-loving image. There are multiple on-site breweries, including Breckenridge Brewery, a former Colorado ski town operation that's now part of Anheuser-Busch. They've kept their beers local, however. Breckenridge is where you go for solid American drinks and eats.
Dreamier environs await if you know where to look. Hidden behind an unassuming wall of books is Williams & Graham, a speakeasy that opened in 2025. Bookworms have reasons to show up here beyond the charming aesthetic. Every work on the faux bookstore shelves is up for grabs under the "take one, leave one" policy. Drop off your last read and come in for a new book and a few award-winning cocktails. The Blackberry Sage Smash plays off the sweet tang of blackberries, sage, lemon, sugar, and Woody Creek Rye whiskey.
12. Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)
Bars at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport need to appeal to the dress-shirt crowd. Business-related travel is unusually heavy at this regional Washington, DC airport, as it's a favorite among government employees. A drinking tour through DCA's walls involves stops at high-end wine bars and a full-service sushi restaurant. The best burger-and-beer joint is Lucky Buns, a winner at the 2025 Airport Experience Awards.
The fanciest place to swipe the company card is The Capital One Landing by Capital One and José Andrés. Everyone's welcome here. Eligible Capital One cardholders get in for free (with a plus one), and those without the right card pay $45 to $90. The hefty fee transports you from airport drudgery to a lounge that Axios describes as "like a swanky downtown restaurant." Andres' menu features a tableside mimosa cart and classics, like luxurious cured Spanish jamón and eggplant & tofu donburi. This lounge represents the first in Capital One's "landing" series. The second entry opened at LaGuardia Airport in February 2026.
13. Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD)
That layover you couldn't avoid? It's probably at Chicago O'Hare International Airport. As of 2025, O'Hare is the most-connected airport in America, with some days seeing connecting flights to over 200 U.S. cities. O'Hare needs to provide ample libation options — according to CheapFlights, 34% of airport drinkers say a long layover is the reason they imbibe. The airport satisfies travelers' demands with a wide range of alcohol-serving restaurants, everyday bars, and lounges.
For a nice glass of wine and a few small plates, try Beaudevin, a wine bar with an international reputation and European flair. TimeOut Chicago added this sleek spot to its list of best places to eat inside O'Hare. Prefer a cold pint instead? Long-time local brewery Goose Island Beer Company has multiple beers on tap. Ask about the seasonal selection to see what's currently popular in the Chicago craft beer scene. The servers are known for being friendly.
14. Methodology
We looked at a mix of quantity, quality, and overall experience when building this guide. The goal was to identify airports with bars and lounges that actually provide a good time. There's a big difference between a bar that simply serves alcohol, and one that deliver an experience, as well.
The number of bars and alcohol-serving restaurants played the biggest role in our rankings. More options mean a better chance of finding something that fits your drinking mood, whether you want a quick beer or a curated wine flight. Bar quantity is meaningless if the bars are subpar, so we also paid attention to customer reviews and recognition from critics. Airports with bars that earned awards or national attention from outlets, like USA Today or Food Network, were given extra weight, as were those with multiple, well-reviewed spots across different terminals.
To separate good airports from great ones, we favored locations that highlight regional flavors rather than relying solely on national chains. Value rounded out the list. While airport pricing is almost never cheap, some airports make an effort to keep prices reasonable. Others charge high prices, but justify them with chef-driven menus and luxe surroundings.