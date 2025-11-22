The Luxurious Cured Meat Chef José Andrés Says Everyone Should Have At Home

José Andrés is one of the Spanish cuisine's most enthusiastic advocates, and naturally, the Iberian chef isn't shy about promoting Spain's legendary culinary export, jamón. In a trailer for Season 2 of the Netflix show "With Love, Meghan," Andrés shows up at Meghan Markle's house bearing what appears to be an entire leg of jamón ibérico (which is not the same as jamón serrano). After setting up the delivery on a jamónero (the proper name for a cured ham stand), the celebrity chef informs the Duchess of Sussex that "Everyone should have one of those at home," to which Markle dubiously replies, "You think so?"

The Duchess's skepticism is understandable, but Andrés has a point — it's not that hard to imagine a world where legs of Spanish-style ham are a grocery staple. Keeping an entire leg of high-end cured meat in your kitchen might sound extravagant, but it's actually a fairly common practice in Andrés' homeland. Legs of ham are a staple at most Spanish supermarkets, and for good reason. A flavor-packed leg of high-quality cured meat makes for a mouthwatering showpiece in any home and offers a long-lasting taste of luxury for a relatively reasonable price tag. Jamón legs are especially popular around the holiday season in Spain – they're perfect for festive entertaining, and truly, what better gift than the ability to carve yourself an indulgent slice (or several) of melt-in-your-mouth cured meat any time you fancy?