Give Fried Green Tomatoes A Balanced Taste With This Secret Ingredient

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A batch of firm green tomatoes can only mean one thing is on the menu: fried green tomatoes. It's not often a tomato is fit for a dip in batter and a bath in hot oil, but the firm-fleshed fruit has enough structure that it can withstand a fair amount of cooking. That being said, fried green tomatoes can come off pretty acidic; they are tomatoes, after all. We consulted content creator Jamie Milne, author of the cookbook "Everything Delish," about the one ingredient she'd use to temper the acidity in green tomatoes.

"A tiny bit of sugar can actually work really well because green tomatoes are naturally quite tart," Milne said. "The sugar balances that acidity and enhances the overall flavor." But it's not necessarily about giving the tomato a sugary coating.

"You can add a small pinch of sugar to the breading mixture, usually about ½ teaspoon per cup of flour or cornmeal mixture, which is enough to balance the acidity without making it sweet," she instructed. This way, you can still use the fried green tomatoes in any manner you see fit, whether it's as an appetizer, a side, or something that's a little more filling.