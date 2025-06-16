Upgrade Your Next BLT With This Crisp Swap For Basic Tomatoes

BLTs are the perfect go-to sandwiches that have protein, fresh and delicious veggies, and velvety mayo for a killer flavor combo. But if you're getting a little tired of the classic BLT, try bumping the flavor up by swapping out your usual reds with fried green tomatoes instead.

Fried green tomatoes work well with BLTs because of their slightly acidic and tart taste, which adds a great punch to the rich and savory flavors of the mayo and bacon. Cooking fried green tomatoes mellows some of that tang out, too, so it's not quite a sharp punch so much as a background sourness. There are many subtleties of mastering fried green tomatoes, from the way you bread them to how they're fried (and even picking the right tomatoes to fry at all). Brandywine, Green Zebra, Cherokee Green, and Stump of the World are some common types used for a good fried green tomato, but you can pick any — or even mix and match — as long as it's unripe.

You want to pick a firm green tomato and cut it into about one-quarter to one-third of an inch-thick slices so they don't get soggy. Fry them in oil on medium-high heat until they start to bubble, and then drop the heat to medium and cook them on both sides until brown. If overcooked, the juices will sog up the crust, so be sure to pop those bad boys out of the oil when they're just brown. Add slices to your BLT in place of red tomatoes, and you'll have yourself a brand new take on the classic.