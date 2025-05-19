The Addition That Makes Fried Green Tomato Sandwiches Irresistible
It seems to me that most people have one or two foods that they just can't say "no" to. When they see them as part of a dish on a restaurant menu, they find it almost impossible to pass them up. For me, it's fried green tomatoes. Whether they're offered as an appetizer with spicy dipping sauce or inside of a sandwich, I can't seem to resist these tangy, firm fruits coated in a cornmeal batter and deep fried until piping hot. And when someone adds another Southern favorite, pimento cheese (which, incidentally, came from the North), to the mix, well, I'm just happy as a pig in mud (to use a phrase from down South).
Pimento cheese is a creamy spread made with shredded cheese, mayonnaise, and pimentos (a type of chili pepper). It's often served as an appetizer with vegetables, chips, or crackers, but it can also be incorporated into other dishes, like deviled eggs and grilled cheese sandwiches. It can even be a sandwich filling on its own, as exemplified by golf's greatest tradition, the Augusta National golf course's pimento cheese sandwiches.
When it's spread on a fried green tomato sandwich, the tang and brightness of the tomato is balanced by the creamy mayo and cheese, and the warmth of the fried tomatoes melts the cheese in the spread. The crunchy, deep fried coating on the tomatoes also adds a satisfying texture to the otherwise smooth pimento cheese. It's a brilliant combination, and I wouldn't be upset if you threw some bacon on the sandwich as well.
Fried green tomatoes are often served with a side of something flavorful
While some heirloom tomato varieties are green even after ripening, the tomatoes used for fried green tomatoes are unripe red tomatoes. When eaten raw, they are very firm and tart, with very little juice. Honestly, they're not tasty for eating at that point, which is why they are often deep fried and sometimes pickled. You can add seasonings to your coating or batter for fried green tomatoes, but this doesn't always equate to a ton of flavor to the final product; that's why they're often served with a savory dipping sauce or other flavorful elements, like pimento cheese. But this isn't the only cheese that you can pair successfully with these tasty bites.
Even though it's also tangy, I love creamy, whipped goat cheese with fried green tomatoes, particularly if it's flavored with herbs and chopped sun-dried tomatoes. It cuts the greasiness from the fried tomatoes, and you can definitely use it as a thick spread if you're making a fried green tomato sandwich. Pepper Jack cheese is also a good option: The peppers might remind you of pimento cheese, but are typically a little spicier, and you can create an excellent grilled cheese and fried green tomato sandwich using it.
If you like big, bold flavor, try combining softened cream cheese with blue cheese and chopped chives to make a creamy spread for your tomato sandwich. Ultimately, you can use what you love the most, just so long as it's creamy, gooey, and doesn't completely overpower those wonderful fried, unripened tomatoes.