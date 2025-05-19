The Addition That Makes Fried Green Tomato Sandwiches Irresistible

It seems to me that most people have one or two foods that they just can't say "no" to. When they see them as part of a dish on a restaurant menu, they find it almost impossible to pass them up. For me, it's fried green tomatoes. Whether they're offered as an appetizer with spicy dipping sauce or inside of a sandwich, I can't seem to resist these tangy, firm fruits coated in a cornmeal batter and deep fried until piping hot. And when someone adds another Southern favorite, pimento cheese (which, incidentally, came from the North), to the mix, well, I'm just happy as a pig in mud (to use a phrase from down South).

Pimento cheese is a creamy spread made with shredded cheese, mayonnaise, and pimentos (a type of chili pepper). It's often served as an appetizer with vegetables, chips, or crackers, but it can also be incorporated into other dishes, like deviled eggs and grilled cheese sandwiches. It can even be a sandwich filling on its own, as exemplified by golf's greatest tradition, the Augusta National golf course's pimento cheese sandwiches.

When it's spread on a fried green tomato sandwich, the tang and brightness of the tomato is balanced by the creamy mayo and cheese, and the warmth of the fried tomatoes melts the cheese in the spread. The crunchy, deep fried coating on the tomatoes also adds a satisfying texture to the otherwise smooth pimento cheese. It's a brilliant combination, and I wouldn't be upset if you threw some bacon on the sandwich as well.