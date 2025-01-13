The Cheesy Twist To Try With Your Next Batch Of Deviled Eggs

Making deviled eggs can be a great way to prepare for the upcoming spring season, and use up any extra you have lying around. This snack consists of hard-boiling eggs, then peeling them, cutting them vertically, scooping out the yolk, and combining the yolk with mayonnaise, mustard, vinegar, salt, and pepper. There are many ways to customize your deviled eggs, (you can even air-fry them with breadcrumbs.)

Some people adjust the filling by adding dijon mustard, chopped jalapeños, and horseradish for an extra kick (and for extra creaminess- try adding butter.) Or some sprinkle their deviled eggs with paprika and top them with scallions, bacon bits, crunchy fried onions, pickle chips, etc, for a crunch. But for a new twist on deviled eggs, why not add cheese? Adding pimento cheese to your deviled egg filling will bring a cheesy, sweet, and savory taste.