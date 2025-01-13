The Cheesy Twist To Try With Your Next Batch Of Deviled Eggs
Making deviled eggs can be a great way to prepare for the upcoming spring season, and use up any extra you have lying around. This snack consists of hard-boiling eggs, then peeling them, cutting them vertically, scooping out the yolk, and combining the yolk with mayonnaise, mustard, vinegar, salt, and pepper. There are many ways to customize your deviled eggs, (you can even air-fry them with breadcrumbs.)
Some people adjust the filling by adding dijon mustard, chopped jalapeños, and horseradish for an extra kick (and for extra creaminess- try adding butter.) Or some sprinkle their deviled eggs with paprika and top them with scallions, bacon bits, crunchy fried onions, pickle chips, etc, for a crunch. But for a new twist on deviled eggs, why not add cheese? Adding pimento cheese to your deviled egg filling will bring a cheesy, sweet, and savory taste.
What is pimento cheese?
Just like deviled eggs, pimento cheese is a standard in Southern cuisine. It has even been featured in the fast-food world, with Chick-fil-A dropping a honey pepper pimento chicken sandwich in the latter part of 2024. Pimento cheese takes pimentos, a very mild and sweet chili pepper, often referred to as a cherry pepper, and mixes it with cheddar cheese and mayonnaise to create a creamy, slightly crunchy combination. Although a simple recipe, the mixture adds additional flavor and crunch to deviled eggs.
Making pimento cheese deviled eggs is extremely easy. All you need to do is boil, peel, and cut your eggs as normal, and just add the pimento cheese to your yolk filling with the mayonnaise, vinegar, and your choice of spices. You can also add some extra small pimento pieces as a topping for the eggs, sprinkle cheddar cheese on top, etc. Just one filling addition yields a huge difference in flavor! For cheese lovers, who firmly believe that cheese can go with or on anything, this is a perfect way to get that cheese fix in, not to mention a pop of color with that red hot cherry hue in every bite.