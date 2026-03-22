5 Changes That Are Likely Coming To Chili's In 2026

While there are no hopes for a major expansion of Chili's in 2026, the same can't be said about some of its restaurants getting reworked. Chili's began its reimaging project in 2025 with four Chili's locations in Dallas getting remodeled to better fit the vibe of what Chili's is going for in the modern era. This year, another 8 to 10 remodels are set to occur by September, when the fiscal year ends. While the question of where the Chili's locations lucky enough to get remodeled will be located is still unanswered, the new design has very specific influences.

Modeled to be a modern version of the first-ever Chili's location on Greenville Avenue in northeast Dallas, the reimaging has been well-received so far, and CEO Kevin Hochman believes that the redesign has a lot of merit to it. "It literally just makes the whole building feel different," Hochman explained. "And it is distinctly Chili's. I mean you go in and you're like, 'Wow, it feels like I'm back in Chili's when it first started, but in a modern way.'"

Luckily, even if your local Chili's isn't among the ones set to get remodeled in 2026, the plan is to eventually remodel every Chili's location in the United States in the coming years. Looking toward the not-so-distant future, the remodeling initiative is set to get even more aggressive starting in October 2026, with 60 to 80 additional restaurants poised to be remodeled over the following 12 months.