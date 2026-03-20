Yuengling has seen its fair share of changes in its nearly two centuries of brewing. During Prohibition, when people needed doctors' prescriptions to buy liquor, the company shifted to producing "near beer," a low-alcohol drink that stayed within the newly established legal boundaries on the sale of alcohol. The Yuengling company would also go on to operate a dairy and sell ice cream, although the company was so delighted when Prohibition was repealed that Yuengling sent a celebratory truck full of beer to President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

While Yuengling is America's oldest brewery, it's also still growing. In the 2020s, Yuengling, which had previously limited its distribution largely to Pennsylvania and the northeastern United States, began widening its approach. You can now find Yuengling as far south as Texas and into the Midwest and Great Plains states.

In addition to the classic lager, Yuengling also brews pilsner and porter. After a decades-long hiatus, you can even buy Yuengling ice cream in Hy-vee stores again as of 2014, although the dairy is run independently of the brewery. While there's no lager-flavored ice cream on the menu, you can get a scoop of black and tan ice cream (chocolate and vanilla, not the beer), or use two Yuengling products to make a beer ice cream float. You can even add it to food, provided you know some of the basics of cooking with beer.