Turn Beer Into A Dessert With Just One Extra Ingredient

Simply sipping beer is one of humanity's favorite pastimes for a reason. However, while it's hard to beat an ice-cold pint of the malty beverage, there are many creative and delicious culinary applications for beer you've probably never heard of beyond merely drinking it. Case in point, it's possible to turn any old ale into a dreamy dessert by pouring it over another crowd-favorite item — a hearty scoop of ice cream. Yes, beer ice cream floats. It might sound like a strange combination, but hear us out.

There's a whole world of floats beyond root beer – practically any sparkling beverage can be mixed into a fizzy, frothy ice cream float. Considering that beer and ice cream are, in all likelihood, two of life's greatest pleasures for many people, why not combine them to make something even more magical? Plus, preparing a beer float is incredibly easy and requires only two ingredients (which, let's be real, a lot of us already have on hand). Simply fill a tall glass with a few scoops of ice cream, pour your beer of choice on top, and let the foamy magic happen.