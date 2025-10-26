Turn Beer Into A Dessert With Just One Extra Ingredient
Simply sipping beer is one of humanity's favorite pastimes for a reason. However, while it's hard to beat an ice-cold pint of the malty beverage, there are many creative and delicious culinary applications for beer you've probably never heard of beyond merely drinking it. Case in point, it's possible to turn any old ale into a dreamy dessert by pouring it over another crowd-favorite item — a hearty scoop of ice cream. Yes, beer ice cream floats. It might sound like a strange combination, but hear us out.
There's a whole world of floats beyond root beer – practically any sparkling beverage can be mixed into a fizzy, frothy ice cream float. Considering that beer and ice cream are, in all likelihood, two of life's greatest pleasures for many people, why not combine them to make something even more magical? Plus, preparing a beer float is incredibly easy and requires only two ingredients (which, let's be real, a lot of us already have on hand). Simply fill a tall glass with a few scoops of ice cream, pour your beer of choice on top, and let the foamy magic happen.
Tips for making the best beer floats
Beer floats can be totally delicious, but there are a few important things to keep in mind for the best results. First, the beer-to-ice cream ratio is truly a matter of personal taste, but two to three scoops of ice cream per 12-ounce can of beer generally works well. Second of all, you'll want to put a little thought into your beer and ice cream pairing. Beer floats tend to work best with darker, maltier beers — think stouts and porters. IPAs and other hoppy brews tend to overpower some ice creams, but they can work when paired with fruity sorbets or other light and tangy fruit-based flavors. Also, try to avoid ice cream with lots of mix-ins and complex flavors — vanilla ice cream is a classic float ingredient for a reason.
On the other hand, don't be afraid to get creative and try different beer, ice cream, and topping combos. For example, Guinness blends beautifully with high-quality vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of chocolate sauce. Rich, malty porter and chocolate ice cream are a natural match. Espresso-flavored brews and coffee ice cream (which does contain caffeine) are a perfect pairing for buzzy dessert lovers. Given the vast variety of beers and ice creams available out there, the creative possibilities are truly endless. With these tips in mind, you're ready to knock the root off of a root beer float and make boozy, dreamy beer floats any time.