Before You Start Cooking With Beer, Make Sure You Have This Down Pat

I speak from experience when I say that drinking beer and cooking with beer involve thinking about a beer's flavor in wildly different ways. There are plenty of methods for cooking with beer that you've never heard of, but there are also just as many types of beers; even just lagers and ales are different beasts, and that includes the flavor profiles they can impart into a marinade or braised dish. How do you even begin to get started? For help, we spoke with Karen Malzone, co-owner of Odd Bird Brewing in Stockton, New Jersey, about how to start cooking with beer without getting overwhelmed.

According to Malzone: "Success in the kitchen when cooking with beer is less about having a vast knowledge of beer style ... and more about just knowing your way around recipes." Malzone compares it to singing; before you can get fancy and add lots of vocal flourishes, you need to learn the basics. For cooking, this means you should dial in the recipes you love most, by exploring which basic flavor combinations work best. Only after that should you think about researching what beers might provide the flavors you're looking for. If you feel stuck because you don't have an encyclopedic knowledge of lagers and ales, you're starting your recipe from the wrong end.