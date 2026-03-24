The Philadelphia Speakeasy That Transports Guests Back To The Roaring '20s

Speakeasies, for those who don't know, were secret bars and clubs that operated during Prohibition – a time period from 1920 to 1933 when alcohol was illegal in the United States. At one unassuming door or another, patrons would provide a password that allowed them entry to an underground world of music, dance, and liquor. Of course, once Prohibition was repealed, there was no need to keep things hush-hush, but there was something enticing about that sense of secrecy which ended up getting lost in the daylight. Today, there are still some hidden bars out there which do things the old-fashioned way, like the glamorous Ranstead Room in Philadelphia.

Unlike these twelve Prohibition-era speakeasies you can still visit today, the Ranstead Room hasn't been around since the 1920s; it was opened in 2010 by restaurateur Stephen Starr to accompany his Mexican restaurant, El Rey. But when you behold its stunning interior design, it's easy to forget that. Somewhere on Ranstead Street in Philly, there is a door embossed with a double-R symbol; enter, and you'll be led inside to an opulent bar or dining room with moody lighting and classy, Art Deco-inflected decor. You may not get the frisson of danger that comes with the fear of cops raiding the place, but it's intoxicating all the same.