You Shouldn't Bother With Mexican Restaurant Margaritas (But Here's The Perfect Replacement Drink)
Surprisingly, margaritas aren't always the best choice when visiting a sit-down Mexican restaurant. Because many establishments use a pre-made margarita mix filled with sugar over fresh ingredients, your drink won't be worth the high price. For this reason, the "Mole Master" Geno Bahena, head chef of Manchamanteles, recommends choosing a different Mexican cocktail when dining out instead. "A paloma is often the best alternative, traditionally made with tequila, fresh lime juice, grapefruit soda, and a pinch of salt," Bahena explained. "It's refreshing and usually less syrupy than a mix-based margarita."
Palomas are among the best simple brunch cocktails but are tasty any time of day. One of the reasons why the paloma shines so much brighter at Mexican restaurants than the margarita is because the drink is generally considered to be more authentic. As the more popular drink in Mexico, palomas are known to pair with classic dishes like tacos and chips with guacamole, with the tart, sweet flavor from the grapefruit soda and lime juice really balancing the more savory flavors. Plus, the use of soda rather than orange liqueur gives the paloma a fizziness that's perfect for those who enjoy refreshing cocktails.
Order a paloma at Mexican restaurants
The paloma's bare-bones recipe makes it difficult to mess up, but it's also easy to improve upon by using a great tequila for the job, like Fortaleza Blanco. Versions of the drink with sliced jalapeños or a jalapeño simple syrup are a delicious twist that many people enjoy.
Geno Bahena noted that the paloma isn't the only underrated cocktail you should order more often at Mexican restaurants. "Another great option is a cantarito, a citrus drink from Jalisco that mixes tequila with fresh orange, lime, and grapefruit juices topped with soda," Bahena shared, later adding, "These drinks rely on fresh citrus and carbonation rather than syrupy mixers, which keeps them balanced and closer to the flavor profile of the spirits."
Nevertheless, even if the paloma is often a better cocktail choice at Mexican restaurants, many Americans simply can't help but crave a margarita when the time arrives. After all, there's a reason why it's Jennifer Aniston's favorite cocktail. So if you must order a margarita, there are a few things to inquire about to ensure you're getting a fresh and delicious version of the drink. "If the server mentions a house mix or a premade batch, it likely contains added sugars and stabilizers," Bahena reminded us. "You can also ask whether the lime juice is fresh-squeezed and whether the cocktail is shaken individually, as fresh lime juice is a hallmark of a properly made margarita."