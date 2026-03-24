You Shouldn't Bother With Mexican Restaurant Margaritas (But Here's The Perfect Replacement Drink)

The paloma's bare-bones recipe makes it difficult to mess up, but it's also easy to improve upon by using a great tequila for the job, like Fortaleza Blanco. Versions of the drink with sliced jalapeños or a jalapeño simple syrup are a delicious twist that many people enjoy.

Geno Bahena noted that the paloma isn't the only underrated cocktail you should order more often at Mexican restaurants. "Another great option is a cantarito, a citrus drink from Jalisco that mixes tequila with fresh orange, lime, and grapefruit juices topped with soda," Bahena shared, later adding, "These drinks rely on fresh citrus and carbonation rather than syrupy mixers, which keeps them balanced and closer to the flavor profile of the spirits."

Nevertheless, even if the paloma is often a better cocktail choice at Mexican restaurants, many Americans simply can't help but crave a margarita when the time arrives. After all, there's a reason why it's Jennifer Aniston's favorite cocktail. So if you must order a margarita, there are a few things to inquire about to ensure you're getting a fresh and delicious version of the drink. "If the server mentions a house mix or a premade batch, it likely contains added sugars and stabilizers," Bahena reminded us. "You can also ask whether the lime juice is fresh-squeezed and whether the cocktail is shaken individually, as fresh lime juice is a hallmark of a properly made margarita."