My 5 Favorite Happy Hours In Miami, According To A Local

Miami has one of the best food scenes in the U.S., and no one will convince me otherwise. Sure, I'm probably a biased local, but I can back up my claim: The city has 13 Michelin-starred restaurants and numerous spots in North America's 100 Best Bars list. I credit our culinary flair to our multiethnic population, and it doesn't hurt that we have year-round access to fresh tropical fruits and vegetables. The one thing missing from Miami's culinary offering is affordability. In fact, we've ranked as the most expensive place to eat in the country, something that surprised a grand total of zero locals. However, the open secret to dining out without going broke in Miami is taking advantage of happy hours.

Many people think that happy hours are simply an excuse for restaurants to serve you unsold ingredients and watered-down drinks. We Miamians are too used to the good life, though, so we'd never fall for such things. We have excellent happy hours that deliver high-quality dishes and drinks at great prices. Even some of the most sought-after restaurants in the city partake in this iconic after-work tradition. If you're excited about joining in the fun, these are my five favorite happy hours in Miami.