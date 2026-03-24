My 5 Favorite Happy Hours In Miami, According To A Local
Miami has one of the best food scenes in the U.S., and no one will convince me otherwise. Sure, I'm probably a biased local, but I can back up my claim: The city has 13 Michelin-starred restaurants and numerous spots in North America's 100 Best Bars list. I credit our culinary flair to our multiethnic population, and it doesn't hurt that we have year-round access to fresh tropical fruits and vegetables. The one thing missing from Miami's culinary offering is affordability. In fact, we've ranked as the most expensive place to eat in the country, something that surprised a grand total of zero locals. However, the open secret to dining out without going broke in Miami is taking advantage of happy hours.
Many people think that happy hours are simply an excuse for restaurants to serve you unsold ingredients and watered-down drinks. We Miamians are too used to the good life, though, so we'd never fall for such things. We have excellent happy hours that deliver high-quality dishes and drinks at great prices. Even some of the most sought-after restaurants in the city partake in this iconic after-work tradition. If you're excited about joining in the fun, these are my five favorite happy hours in Miami.
Cote Miami
Cote (pronounced "kkot") is one of the many Michelin-starred restaurants in the U.S. In fact, this establishment in Miami's swanky Design District claims to be the only Korean steakhouse to have earned the accolade. While steakhouses are typically expensive, high-end restaurants, Cote offers a daily Magic Hour that lasts from 5 to 7 p.m. at the standing-room bar, and offers cocktails, wines, and bar bites for $8.88 each. This very specific number is based on the common belief in many Asian countries that the number eight is lucky, and that three consecutive eights mean triple fortune.
You'll certainly feel lucky as you enjoy a small Michelin-level meal for $20. Bite into the restaurant's signature Korean "bacon," made with smoked, crispy heritage pork belly and pickled jalapeño. (This dish would cost you $26 if ordered off the dinner menu.) Other must-try food items include the lobster and shrimp fritters served with truffle aioli, and the savory rice cakes glazed with gochujang — a Korean red pepper paste that goes well with absolutely everything, in my opinion. If you want more than a small bite, dish out $16 to try the famous chicken-and-shrimp sandwich. For drinks, I'd skip wine glasses in favor of signature cocktails like the Mynt, a take on the classic old fashioned, with Suntory Toki Japanese whiskey, plum, strawberry, and Peychaud's bitters.
LPM Restaurant and Bar Miami
I love coming to LPM at any time of day. This effortlessly chic French restaurant and bar serves some of the best cocktails in all of Miami. Its Cinq à Sept happy hour offers drinks and bar bites for only $12 each from 5 to 7 p.m. on weekdays. You'll get to hang out in the elegant bar or the welcoming terrace. Because LPM is in the busy Brickell neighborhood, I'd try to arrive a bit early and stay the entire aperitif hour to avoid post-work traffic.
Two of the funnest happy hour drinks here include la Sucette and l'affaire. The former translates to "the lollipop," and it literally serves you a rosé wine lollipop that you can dip into your Ketel One vodka and strawberry yogurt carbonated drink. It's whimsical without losing sight of quality. L'affaire is an indulgent drink made with croissant-infused Bacardi rum, a blend of vermouth and sherry, Mr. Black cold brew, and almond whey. Pair either drink with snails from Burgundy, France, served in puff pastries, the calamars frits crispy squids, or the marinated prawn skewers. If you're coming with a group, the best thing to do is to order multiple small plates and try a bit of everything.
Sweet Liberty
It's rare for a bar to achieve fame without letting it get to its head, yet Sweet Liberty shows it's possible. Although this South Beach spot makes an appearance in practically any serious Miami bar list for its killer cocktails, it still feels like a low-key neighborhood joint. The bar, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, hosts a long happy hour that stretches from 4 to 8 p.m. every day of the week.
The discounted food menu centers around oysters. The East Coast and West Coast oysters cost only $1.25 or $2.25 each, respectively. More complex preparations include the Fancy Oysters (with caviar and créme fraîche) and the baked oysters. There's also a fried oyster po'boy that will have you trying to evangelize your friends into copying your order. Besides the plain oysters, dishes are between $10 and $18.
If you haven't had enough mollusks, get the oyster martini or an oyster shooter. Those who want to change it up can choose from a variety of cocktails ranging from $6 to $15. I appreciate the black velvet, a bold drink that combines Lallier Champagne and Guinness. For more predictable options, glasses of wine are $8, and beer is $6. Finish the experience by drinking your dessert with a boozy paleta (popsicle).
R House Wynwood
Legendary R House Wynwood is famous for its drag brunch. But you'll still have a wildly fun time if you come here Wednesday through Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. The restaurant pampers customers with wings and oysters for a mere $1. More complex bites range from $5 to $15. When in doubt, go for the classic R burger, made with Angus beef, mojo pork, caramelized onions, chipotle barbecue sauce, Swiss cheese, and fritas (thin, crispy potato fries). Another good choice is the Mila-Messi sandwich, which honors the famous soccer player with an Argentine-inspired chimichurri chicken, herb-garlic aioli, and tomatoes.
Drinks here are some of the least expensive in the city. You can get Coronas and White Claws for merely $3 a pop, wine glasses for $5.5 to $6, and liquors for $7. Signature cocktails cost $7 to $8.5. While the cocktails are a bit more on the generic side, they're delicious, especially considering their low price. The mojito coqueto is always a reliable go-to, especially on hot Miami afternoons that lend themselves to refreshing, tropical drinks. It's made with Diplomatico Planas rum, Haven coconut rum, coconut water, and fresh lime and mint. The Wynwood OG, with Bulleit bourbon, strawberry, lemon, and orange blossom water, is another fan favorite. Either one is available in a zero-proof version.
Da Angelino Cucina Italiana
Da Angelino Cucina Italiana is an opulent Italian restaurant with a high-end happy hour lasting from 4 to 6 p.m. on weekdays. Food is not included in the bargain, but you'll soon forget about that as you sip craft cocktails made with top-shelf spirits. The wine menu includes glasses from different Italian regions, including Tuscany, Venice, Piedmont, Lombardy, and Trentino, for $6 to $9.
If you're leaning more into cocktails, there are two options. Timeless classics are just $7 to $9, and include negroni (with Canaima gin, Campari, sweet red vermouth, and orange zest) and the aperol spritz (with prosecco, aperol, and club soda). Those who want a bit more pizzazz can order one of the three signature cocktails for $14. The sidecar vitelio, which is made with Hennessy VS (very special) cognac, triple sec, lemon juice, amaretto, and syrup, never disappoints. The other signature creations are equally enticing: the Brugal new fashioned brings together Brugal 1888 rum, cinnamon-vanilla syrup, and orange bitters; and the aperol alchemist combines Money 47 dry gin, aperol, Lillet blanc wine, lemon juice, syrup, and orange bitters. In any case, there is no wrong choice when it comes to this refined happy hour menu.