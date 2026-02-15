The Chic Miami Bar I Visit For Effortlessly Elegant French Vibes

I spent a year living in Paris and Bordeaux in my 20s, enjoying France's museums, beautifully designed parks, and the insistence that Sundays are for resting. But if I had to pick a single best thing about living in the country, it would be the food. This culinary-centric nation emphasizes high-quality fresh ingredients that make even a simple jambon beurre (ham and butter) sandwich tastes like heaven. Plates don't need to be extravagant. Instead, the French champion a minimalistic approach to ingredients and plating that lets dishes speak for themselves.

Now that I'm back in Miami part-time, I miss French simplicity. The Magic City is one of the best food cities in the U.S. (even if we're also the most expensive for dining out). I love our variety and access to tropical ingredients. Yet our obsession with empty flashiness can be exhausting. Sparkly cocktails that look cool but taste like they come from a pre-made mix plague the city. Luckily, I've found that good French restaurants are the perfect antidote to this superficiality. And my favorite spot is the elegant LPM Restaurant and Bar in Brickell.

LPM is part of the chic La Petit Maison brand, which has other locations in places like London, Abu Dhabi, and Mykonos. Its personality mirrors a French Riviera spot, with large white shutters and a Mediterranean-inspired menu that fits Miami well.