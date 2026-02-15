The Chic Miami Bar I Visit For Effortlessly Elegant French Vibes
I spent a year living in Paris and Bordeaux in my 20s, enjoying France's museums, beautifully designed parks, and the insistence that Sundays are for resting. But if I had to pick a single best thing about living in the country, it would be the food. This culinary-centric nation emphasizes high-quality fresh ingredients that make even a simple jambon beurre (ham and butter) sandwich tastes like heaven. Plates don't need to be extravagant. Instead, the French champion a minimalistic approach to ingredients and plating that lets dishes speak for themselves.
Now that I'm back in Miami part-time, I miss French simplicity. The Magic City is one of the best food cities in the U.S. (even if we're also the most expensive for dining out). I love our variety and access to tropical ingredients. Yet our obsession with empty flashiness can be exhausting. Sparkly cocktails that look cool but taste like they come from a pre-made mix plague the city. Luckily, I've found that good French restaurants are the perfect antidote to this superficiality. And my favorite spot is the elegant LPM Restaurant and Bar in Brickell.
LPM is part of the chic La Petit Maison brand, which has other locations in places like London, Abu Dhabi, and Mykonos. Its personality mirrors a French Riviera spot, with large white shutters and a Mediterranean-inspired menu that fits Miami well.
LPM brings French nonchalance to Miami
What I appreciate the most about LPM is that it's elevated in an effortlessly understated way. The establishment's tall ceiling, white table cloths, and impeccable service make for a quietly luxurious experience. That's not to say that this spot is humble. (On the contrary, come prepared for the staff to correct your pronunciation of the dishes, and for your wallet to be significantly thinner after a visit.) It's just that LPM doesn't need to be over-the-top because it's confident in its quality.
Although I've heard that LPM serves delicious food, I'll confess that I've never come here for dinner. I like hanging out at the indoor bar area or the outdoor patio. Both spaces have a welcoming atmosphere perfect for catching up with friends over drinks.
Unlike the typical Miami sparkly cocktails, drinks here are simple in appearance and complex in taste. Some standouts include the lettre à Coco, with vodka, Champagne cordial, jasmine, bergamot, and rose (the flower); and the tomatini, LPM's signature tomato-based cocktail. If you're coming with a group that doesn't mind sharing, order the Room 22 absinthe fountain. Don't worry about the bizarre myth that the liquor will make you hallucinate; it won't. To me, the ultimate test for a bar is whether it can make cocktails with gin — my least favorite liquor — that taste good. LPM passed this test with flying colors with its deep and balanced tonique Provençal, which has Tanqueray Ten, fresh garden herbs, cucumber, and citrus.
Other great French spots to visit in Miami
Not many places manage to achieve both high quality and great vibes. This is why LPM will remain my favorite Miami French restaurant (especially during its weekday happy hour that offers drinks and bar food for just $12 each). Still, the city has many other visit-worthy French spots. If you want to try our most exuberant tasting menu, visit L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon. As Miami's only two-Michelin-star restaurant, this establishment serves carefully crafted and delicately plated modern French dishes. While the menu changes seasonally to include fresh local ingredients, diners can expect main courses like scallops in cilantro broth with a coconut emulsion, or heritage chicken stuffed with black truffle.
When you're in the mood for something more casual, Le Bouchon du Grove feels like a classic French brasserie. The tiny restaurant is cozy and specializes in traditional French dishes such as onion soup, escargot, and boeuf bourguignon. It also offers an extensive wine list. Or throw authenticity out the window and go to La Fresa Francesa in Hialeah. This underrated local spot is far from the Miami tourist path. Its menu consists of expected classics along with fusion French-Cuban dishes that you probably won't find elsewhere. I like coming here for brunch and ordering a kir royal with a dulce de leche crepe. With all these options, it's easy to cure my nostalgia for France when I'm in Miami.