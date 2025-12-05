5 Underrated Miami Spots That Only Locals Know About (And I Keep Going Back To)

When you grow up in Miami, you quickly learn that, just like not all that glitters is gold, not every trendy restaurant is good. Of course, there are plenty of places that have earned their stellar reputation. (I personally love the Anthony Bourdain-approved Mac's Club Deuce and applaud the idea behind the popular single-plate-menu at Cotoletta.) But there are also many tourist traps that focus on flashy design more than the quality of their food and drink. Like most Miamians, I avoid these traps like the plague and typically head to one of the city's many hidden gems only locals know.

The magic of these local secrets is that they're usually reasonably priced but have excellent food. They cater to repeat customers rather than people who'll visit once and never come back, so they have to be on top of their game. As a bonus, there's typically less traffic and more parking spots. If they have one downside for people who are visiting Miami, it's that most of them are in residential neighborhoods away from the tourist hubs.

I strongly believe that anyone who loves food enough to head out into the suburbs deserves to know where Miami locals go out to eat. Which is why I'm willing to spill the beans and invite committed tourists to come dine in some beloved restaurants where I've never seen a non-Miamian. This is where I go for brunches, birthdays, or just to avoid cooking.