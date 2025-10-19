One Of Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Bars Was This Grubby Historic Miami Beach Spot

Even seven years after his untimely death, Anthony Bourdain continues to have an enigmatic power over those who yearn for raw travel experiences. The celebrity chef was known for his love of anything that was real and unapologetic. He highlighted places that didn't try hard to fit trends or cater to temporary preferences; places with a big enough personality to withstand the test of time. Such spots are usually small, laid-back joints like San Francisco's Swan Oyster Depot or Mac's Club Deuce in Miami Beach. He featured the latter in three of his shows and called it one of his favorite places on Earth.

To understand Bourdain's love for this hole-in-the-wall spot, one need only walk into it. Surrounded by the glamorous hotels and trendy restaurants that line Ocean Drive, Mac's Club Deuce is a lonely soldier taking a (perhaps hopeless) stand against the area's glitzy pretentiousness. Opened in 1926, the bar is a vestige of old Florida, when Miami was nothing but an unbearably hot small beach town filled with mosquitoes and sketchy characters. As the city grew, so did its prestige as a posh place to be. While Winston Churchill and Elizabeth Taylor frequented places like the Surf Club just north of South Beach, the Deuce (as locals call it) stayed dark, moody, and cheap. When Mac Klein bought it in 1964, he added himself in the bar's name and kept everything else pretty much the same. Today, the Deuce is widely considered the oldest bar in Miami.