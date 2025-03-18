This Is The Seafood Joint Anthony Bourdain Called A 'Touchstone' Of His Worldwide Travels
Anthony Bourdain ate a lot — eating was a cornerstone of his job. He ate at seedy dive bars, street food vendors, Michelin-starred restaurants, and everywhere in-between. Considering his extreme travel schedule, he likely ate at most of these places only once, but he was open about the establishments he returned to time and again because he loved their food so much. Bourdain counted In-N-Out in California and Barney Greengrass in New York City as must-stops, as well as San Francisco's Swan Oyster Depot.
On an episode of his show, "Parts Unknown," Bourdain addressed the claim that every time he visited The City by the Bay, he ate at Swan Oyster Depot. He admitted that he did, saying, "True love cannot be denied." He went on to describe the eatery, which has been open since 1912, as "a touchstone in my world-wide wanderings." The tiny, unassuming spot is located in the Nob Hill district, contains 18 counter seats, accepts no reservations, boasts no website, and accepts no payment other than cold, hard cash.
It's an unpretentious spot with eclectic décor, a friendly staff, exceptionally fresh -– and impossibly delicious -– food, and cold beer. In a nutshell, it's exactly the type of place Bourdain gravitated towards.
Swan Oyster Depot has been around for over 100 years
By the time you've entered Swan Oyster Depot, you've likely been waiting in line for some time. Aside from the packed counter, you'll see a mix of quirky décor on the walls, from signed sports jerseys to various foreign paper currencies to a giant swordfish (marlin?). The old school menu hangs on the wall, large enough so sitting patrons can read it. Behind the counter, the team is busy assembling seafood cocktails, slicing smoked salmon, and shucking pristine oysters they've picked up that morning from Pier 33. Despite this area being one of the most tourist-clogged areas of the city (it's where you catch the ferry over to Alcatraz), Pier 33 is still very much a functioning wharf, with daily deliveries of seafood from across the ocean.
During the aforementioned episode of "Parts Unknown," Anthony Bourdain is seen ordering a crab back, which was once on the restaurant's "secret menu" but now has a spot on the wall. It's an inverted Dungeness crab top shell filled with melted butter (which also makes a great dip for crudité) that's mixed with the crab's tomalley (fat, organs).
Bourdain greedily and gleefully dunks sourdough bread inside before devouring each piece. He's then presented with a plate of crab meat which is served with house-made Louie sauce (it appears to be a dish called "crabsanthemum," which is on the Depot's "secret" menu). Next comes a platter of fresh oysters on the half shell, served with mignonette sauce. For those in the know, try one of the various off-the-menu options, like the Sicilian sashimi, or the smørrebrød.