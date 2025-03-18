This Is The Seafood Joint Anthony Bourdain Called A 'Touchstone' Of His Worldwide Travels

Anthony Bourdain ate a lot — eating was a cornerstone of his job. He ate at seedy dive bars, street food vendors, Michelin-starred restaurants, and everywhere in-between. Considering his extreme travel schedule, he likely ate at most of these places only once, but he was open about the establishments he returned to time and again because he loved their food so much. Bourdain counted In-N-Out in California and Barney Greengrass in New York City as must-stops, as well as San Francisco's Swan Oyster Depot.

On an episode of his show, "Parts Unknown," Bourdain addressed the claim that every time he visited The City by the Bay, he ate at Swan Oyster Depot. He admitted that he did, saying, "True love cannot be denied." He went on to describe the eatery, which has been open since 1912, as "a touchstone in my world-wide wanderings." The tiny, unassuming spot is located in the Nob Hill district, contains 18 counter seats, accepts no reservations, boasts no website, and accepts no payment other than cold, hard cash.

It's an unpretentious spot with eclectic décor, a friendly staff, exceptionally fresh -– and impossibly delicious -– food, and cold beer. In a nutshell, it's exactly the type of place Bourdain gravitated towards.