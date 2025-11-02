The Popular Miami Restaurant That Offers Diners 'Freedom From Choice'

Andrea Fraquelli admitted that opening a single-dish restaurant was somewhat of an experiment, but it's one that appears to be paying off. He seems satisfied with its success, and although there aren't too many TripAdvisor reviews to date, all of them are positive, even effusive in their praise. One person noted that the place always seems packed and often has a line out the door. Reservations are only accepted by phone, not online, although they're not required as long as you're willing to wait.

Proof that Cotoletta must be doing well is the fact that Fraquelli has opened a sister restaurant with a menu that's almost (but not quite) as limited. San Lorenzo also operates on the prix fixe model, charging $70 per person and allowing but a single choice: fish or meat. (They can do vegetarian, too, but you have to ask.) You also get a few appetizers, which are a bit more sophisticated than those at Cotoletta; one Yelper says they were served chocolate-sauced eggplant and a salad with shaved beets, potatoes, tomatoes, and tuna. Desserts and drinks are also available, although they do come at an upcharge. While some reviewers disagree about the food or the value, everyone seems to enjoy San Lorenzo's attentive service, ambiance, and riverside setting.

So will low-choice or no-choice restaurants be the next big thing? It may be too soon to tell, since Cotoletta opened in mid-October 2024, and San Lorenzo joined it in late May 2025. The novelty factor alone may sustain both for a while, but in time, we'll come to see whether one or two dishes, cooked just right, are enough to keep restaurant patrons coming back for more.