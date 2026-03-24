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A great mac and cheese is one that's layered with flavor, typically using more than one cheese. So why not get the most out of it by choosing one that delivers both flavor and protein? While savory Italian Parmigiano Reggiano cheese packs more protein and calcium than eggs per serving, it's not melty, which is obviously very necessary for mac and cheese. That's where cottage cheese comes in — the product so popular it seems like it could fix the economy, your macros, and global tensions. It's also what Jamie Milne, content creator and cookbook author of "Everything Delish," says your mac and cheese could definitely use.

"Cottage cheese has a mild, slightly tangy flavor that blends really nicely with richer cheeses and helps create a super creamy texture," says Milne. She explains that it creates a light, yet extra creamy sauce — something traditional mac and cheese would rely on a cream sauce to achieve — all while boosting protein. But just how much more protein? A homemade mac and cheese using cottage cheese, along with cheddar cheese, milk, pasta, and seasonings, can deliver up to around 30 grams of protein per serving, compared to 9 to 20 grams in store-bought mac and cheese brands, restaurant dishes, or traditional homemade versions.

For the best favor, Milne also recommends pairing cottage cheese with other cheeses to round out the overall flavors. "Since cottage cheese is pretty mild, it's best to pair it with stronger, 'meltier' cheeses. Sharp cheddar is always a classic for that bold cheesy flavor. Even a little mozzarella can help make the sauce extra gooey," explains Milne.