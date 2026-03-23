Give Tuna Casserole An Umami Taste Using Just A Single Ingredient

For some folks, tuna casserole is undeniably a classic family dinner that deserves a comeback. For others, it's a dish better left in the past, but that's probably because they were eating a version that was mushy and bland. Tuna casserole can be interesting and craveable when you incorporate this expert-approved ingredient: miso paste. "Its savory, umami-rich profile adds depth and complexity to the dish, balancing the creamy sauce and complementing the mild flavor of tuna," chef John Politte told The Takeout. He's the creator of It's Only Food and host of the YouTube series of the same name. According to Politte, miso paste works well in this old-school dish because, "Miso brings a unique richness and a hint of earthiness, making the overall casserole taste more robust and satisfying."

Miso lifts the pasta, tinned fish, vegetables, and cream sauce up without overwhelming them. The casserole still retains the qualities that make it comforting, but the fermented soybean paste adds that little something extra that keeps each bite interesting. In Politte's opinion, white (shiro) or yellow (shinshu) miso are the best options here — red (aka) miso has a bolder, funkier, meatier taste that is too strong for these mild ingredients.