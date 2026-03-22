The Controversial Chicken Prep Step Jacques Pépin Disagreed With Julia Child On

For decades, Julia Child and Jacques Pépin were practically always mentioned in the same sentence, so you'd think they'd have agreed on most, if not all, their cooking techniques. But there was one basic bit of kitchen preparation that they didn't quite see eye-to-eye on, and it all centered around one ingredient: chicken. When it came to getting started, Child belonged to the school of thought that washing chicken was the cleanliest of practices, while Pépin didn't bother with the step.

They once spoke about this during their cooking show, "Julia & Jacques Cooking at Home." During an episode about roast chicken, Child says she washes her chicken with hot water since she's concerned about potential salmonella contamination. Pépin laughed, insisting that he doesn't wash his chicken. He said, cheekily, "I feel it's going to go into a 425 degree oven for like an hour or so, and at that point, if the bacteria are still living they deserve to live." At the time, that may have come across as cheeky, but these days Jacques' opinion is now widely considered the wiser one.