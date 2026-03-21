This Simple Dish Princess Diana Loved Is One You've Probably Never Tried

Beyond the spotlight and intrigue, the British royal family is no different from us commoners in more ways than one. Case in point: The members of the royal family also have favorite foods. Prince William can't get enough of roast chicken, while Prince Harry is a big fan of banana ice cream. However, not every favorite is as down-to-earth as those picks.

The princes' grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, had a decidedly unrelatable guilty pleasure — a bunless venison burger stuffed with cranberries. Their mother, Princess Diana, would come second in that regard, as she had a complicated relationship with food. After overcoming bulimia, the late royal embraced a health-conscious diet.

This meant eating typical royal dishes but without the fatty components. One simple dish she loved, and which most people probably haven't tried, was tomato mousse. It's made with pureed and chilled tomatoes, and often mixed with savory herbs and a fat like sour or heavy cream. According to former royal chef Darren McGrady, tomato mousse was often served at state banquets, and soon became one of Lady Di's favorites.

She liked it so much that when she had lunch with Oprah Winfrey, she requested her personal chef to serve the dish. However, since she was on a fat-free diet, she asked McGrady to make two versions of the appetizer: a regular one for Winfrey and a fat-free variety for herself. However, she rather cheekily left out this last bit of information, and even told Oprah that she was only eating small portions when asked how she kept so slim, despite having access to such delicious foods.