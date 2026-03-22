The Versatile Trader Joe's Meal Starter That Costs Under $4

With more and more Americans facing soaring grocery prices, a trip to Trader Joe's can be an affordable way to stock up — even if you need to be aware of the tricks that can make you buy more. The cult-favorite grocery store is famous for its bananas for less than a quarter, store-brand dupes of expensive skincare, and inexpensive, frozen meals, like the orange chicken that tastes as good as takeout. On your next TJ's run, you can also score a deal on a pack of four frozen Trader Joe's turkey burgers for just $3.79 — a versatile protein perfect for a variety of meals.

Made with only turkey meat, kosher salt, and rosemary extract, these burgers have a clean, mild taste that works in many dishes. They can also be cooked directly from frozen, meaning that you don't have to wait through the lengthy defrosting process before getting your dinner together. For someone watching their diet, turkey burgers are lower in saturated fat than a traditional beef burger patty, making them a healthier, adaptable meal starter.