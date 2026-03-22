The Versatile Trader Joe's Meal Starter That Costs Under $4
With more and more Americans facing soaring grocery prices, a trip to Trader Joe's can be an affordable way to stock up — even if you need to be aware of the tricks that can make you buy more. The cult-favorite grocery store is famous for its bananas for less than a quarter, store-brand dupes of expensive skincare, and inexpensive, frozen meals, like the orange chicken that tastes as good as takeout. On your next TJ's run, you can also score a deal on a pack of four frozen Trader Joe's turkey burgers for just $3.79 — a versatile protein perfect for a variety of meals.
Made with only turkey meat, kosher salt, and rosemary extract, these burgers have a clean, mild taste that works in many dishes. They can also be cooked directly from frozen, meaning that you don't have to wait through the lengthy defrosting process before getting your dinner together. For someone watching their diet, turkey burgers are lower in saturated fat than a traditional beef burger patty, making them a healthier, adaptable meal starter.
Go beyond the bun with these turkey burger tricks
"But wait," you might be thinking, "turkey burgers aren't very versatile — after all, a burger is a burger, right?" But that's where you're wrong. While sliding turkey burgers onto buns with lettuce, tomato, and other classic burger toppings can make for a tasty meal, that's far from your only option. Even if you're sticking with sandwiches, turkey burgers make a great base for a year-round "Thanksgiving leftovers" sandwich with stuffing, cranberry sauce, and a little herbed aioli. You can serve this sandwich with fries and coleslaw, or keep up the Thanksgiving theme with a green bean casserole or mac and cheese.
On the other hand, Trader Joe's suggests crumbling the cooked burgers for a quick and easy serving of seasoned ground meat for tacos and salads. In fact, ground turkey can make a great lean base for plenty of comforting dishes. If you're going with tacos, consider mixing in some cumin, garlic powder, and cilantro to the crumbled turkey burgers for a punch of flavor. If you're going the salad route, consider a protein-packed take on a classic Greek salad by tossing the turkey with dried oregano, then adding it to a green salad with feta cheese, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, and some yogurt-based tzatziki dressing for a satisfying warm-weather dinner.