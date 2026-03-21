The Most Nutritious Type Of Lettuce Is Absolutely Loaded With Vitamins

The most nutritious foods are often considered the least tasty, but when it comes to lettuce, romaine calm — the healthiest lettuce is also one of the most popular. Dad jokes aside, when comparing romaine to other lettuce varieties, like iceberg, butterhead, and leaf lettuce, it contains superior amounts of some of the most essential vitamins.

Just 1 cup of shredded romaine contains 23% of the daily value of beta-carotene, a precursor to vitamin A and a powerful antioxidant that helps protect the body from chronic illnesses, like cancer, heart disease, and Alzheimer's. Once beta-carotene is converted to vitamin A in the body, it supports vision by maintaining retinal health and reducing the risk of age-related eye conditions. While romaine provides small amounts of all the B vitamins, it's particularly high in vitamin B9, also known as folate, delivering approximately 16% of the daily value per cup. Folate is responsible for many jobs within the body, including helping repair DNA, producing healthy red blood cells, and is critical for supporting a baby's development during pregnancy. A cup of romaine also delivers an impressive 40% of the daily value for the unsung hero, vitamin K, a nutrient essential for blood clotting and maintaining strong bones.

Because vitamins A and K are fat-soluble, they're best absorbed with a source of dietary fat. That means the rich Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese in a classic Caesar salad or the guacamole added to a burrito bowl with romaine (or lettuce added to guacamole) can actually help your body absorb more of these vitamins and therefore increase their benefits.