The Most Nutritious Type Of Lettuce Is Absolutely Loaded With Vitamins
The most nutritious foods are often considered the least tasty, but when it comes to lettuce, romaine calm — the healthiest lettuce is also one of the most popular. Dad jokes aside, when comparing romaine to other lettuce varieties, like iceberg, butterhead, and leaf lettuce, it contains superior amounts of some of the most essential vitamins.
Just 1 cup of shredded romaine contains 23% of the daily value of beta-carotene, a precursor to vitamin A and a powerful antioxidant that helps protect the body from chronic illnesses, like cancer, heart disease, and Alzheimer's. Once beta-carotene is converted to vitamin A in the body, it supports vision by maintaining retinal health and reducing the risk of age-related eye conditions. While romaine provides small amounts of all the B vitamins, it's particularly high in vitamin B9, also known as folate, delivering approximately 16% of the daily value per cup. Folate is responsible for many jobs within the body, including helping repair DNA, producing healthy red blood cells, and is critical for supporting a baby's development during pregnancy. A cup of romaine also delivers an impressive 40% of the daily value for the unsung hero, vitamin K, a nutrient essential for blood clotting and maintaining strong bones.
Because vitamins A and K are fat-soluble, they're best absorbed with a source of dietary fat. That means the rich Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese in a classic Caesar salad or the guacamole added to a burrito bowl with romaine (or lettuce added to guacamole) can actually help your body absorb more of these vitamins and therefore increase their benefits.
Romaine lettuce has more than vitamins
Romaine may rock the vitamin department but it'd be remiss not to mention the other nutritional properties found in the lettuce, like its variety of phytochemicals. Unlike tightly packed lettuces, romaine's open leaf structure allows more sunlight to reach the leaves, boosting photosynthesis and supporting higher levels of chlorophyll, carotenoids, and phenolic compounds; all of which have been linked to antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and cardio-protective effects which support heart and metabolic health.
A cup of romaine lettuce provides 1 gram of fiber, and although this is modest, this amount stands out when compared to iceberg, butterhead, and leaf lettuce, which contain even less fiber. Since fiber plays a major role in digestion, satiety, and balanced blood sugar levels, even small contributions can add up through the day, particularly when foods like romaine are eaten regularly.
Romaine also contains essential minerals like calcium, iron, potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, and copper. While the amounts are small — ranging from 1% to 3% of the daily value — similar to fiber, these minerals still contribute toward your overall daily values that support numerous bodily functions.
For a nutrient-rich, yet crisp and refreshing upgrade to meals, romaine can easily be added to a variety of meals or swapped into dishes that traditionally use iceberg, like tacos, burgers, sandwiches, and wraps. Although iceberg is lacking in the nutrient department, if you prefer it's milder taste and pronounced crunch, mixing it with romaine 50-50 (along with a source of fat for better nutrient absorption) is a simple way to squeeze more nutrition into meals.