When You Should (And Shouldn't) Preheat A Baking Sheet

We pretty much always preheat skillets and ovens before we use them, but have you ever wondered if you should be doing the same with baking sheets? If we're going to the trouble of preparing a hot oven for the food to go in, it might seem like the tray the food sits on should also be hot. In fact, the more you think about it, the more you might wonder if you've been doing this wrong your whole life — don't worry, you haven't. While preheating a baking sheet can be useful in a few specific cases, it's unnecessary for most recipes.

First of all, it's a no-go for most baking recipes like cookies, biscuits, or cakes. It increases the likelihood the batter will stick to the pan, and it could lead to overcooked or burned bottoms on baked goods. With cookies, it will also almost certainly lead to overspreading and result in flat cookies. In fact, if you want to avoid flat cookies, you should go in the opposite direction and chill your cookie dough before baking. There are a few exceptions to the rule. For example, if you want to make the perfect popovers (Yorkshire puddings, if you're British). However, exceptions like this are fairly rare. If you're dealing with an outlier, your recipe will definitely let you know. One of the most common exceptions is for roasted vegetables — though not everyone agrees on it.