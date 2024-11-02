Here's What Causes Sheet Pans To Warp In The Oven

The culprit behind your metal sheet pans popping and warping in the oven is fairly obvious: it's the heat. However, considering just how heat and metal interact will lead you to better baking practices (and not to mention flatter pans!)

You may remember from middle school science class that heat causes metal to expand. However, your baking pan doesn't heat up evenly, which is necessary to prevent warping. The base of your sheet pan is thin and wide with a ton of surface area–all of which faces directly towards the burners of most ovens. The pan's short ridged rim, on the other hand, has relatively little surface area, with only the thin edge facing into the burners above. As such, the base of the pan expands far more quickly than the rim.

The slower-expanding wall acts just like a belt that won't give way to a full tummy after a heavy thanksgiving dinner without unbuckling a notch or two. Except in this case, it is the structure of the thin metal sheet pan that buckles, pops, and twists as a result. Ironically, manufacturers often design their pans with thicker walls to prevent warping, but this just makes the temperature differential even wider.

There is good news, however: this warping doesn't really harm your pan, nor does it impact its ability to help cook your food. Moreover, it's quite easy to prevent it from happening in the first place.