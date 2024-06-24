The Fast Fix That'll Keep Your Cookies From Coming Out Flat

What's better than a warm, gooey cookie straight out of the oven? I know — a warm, gooey cookie that can be made in under 30 minutes! And yet, many cookie recipes call for the dough to be chilled overnight, which can be a real buzzkill, especially when you want that cookie now.

Advertisement

Despite this common annoyance, many chefs argue that chilling the dough isn't a step you can skip. Chilling the dough in the refrigerator for one hour (or up to overnight) ensures your cookies won't turn into a flat, spread-out mess on your baking sheet. But I have good news: You can speed up this crucial chilling process and still enjoy all the benefits of cold cookie dough. That's right: With one simple technique, you can bake cookies that are chewy, thick, and perfectly round without waiting for hours. Enter the ice bath — a quick hack that gets your dough to the ideal baking consistency in no time using science.