The Most Nutritious Breakfast Option To Grab At Starbucks

A nutritious breakfast that helps keep you energized throughout the day is one that typically includes 15 to 40 grams of protein — the amount recommended at breakfast to support satiety, muscle health, and blood sugar — along with fiber-rich carbohydrates, healthy fats, and an appropriate amount of calories represented by a balanced mix of nutrients from whole food sources. If you're looking for something that meets this criteria at Starbucks, whole foods sources aside (it is fast food, after all) there's a little menu manipulation you can use that won't annoy a Starbucks barista. Instead of ordering a single item that sounds seemingly "nutritious" (I'm looking at you spinach, feta, and egg white wrap), go for the potato, cheddar, and chive egg bakes topped with the avocado spread alongside a 2% milk latte.

Eggs and avocado are a classic pairing that deliver a nutrient-rich meal, and with the latte included it helps boost the meal's nutritional value. The egg bakes contain 210 calories, 12 grams of protein, 11 carbohydrates, and 13 gams of fat. Although the calories and macronutrients are balanced in this item, on its own this item is not enough for breakfast. This is where the avocado spread (which is rich in fiber and healthy fats) comes in, with a boost of protein from a grande-sized latte. Altogether, you get 430 calories, 21 grams of protein, 29 grams of carbohydrates, 4 grams of fiber, and 25 grams of fat. If you prefer a flavored latte, it adds about 50 calories and 13 grams of carbohydrates, or you can opt for half the syrup or sugar-free instead.