The Most Nutritious Breakfast Option To Grab At Starbucks
A nutritious breakfast that helps keep you energized throughout the day is one that typically includes 15 to 40 grams of protein — the amount recommended at breakfast to support satiety, muscle health, and blood sugar — along with fiber-rich carbohydrates, healthy fats, and an appropriate amount of calories represented by a balanced mix of nutrients from whole food sources. If you're looking for something that meets this criteria at Starbucks, whole foods sources aside (it is fast food, after all) there's a little menu manipulation you can use that won't annoy a Starbucks barista. Instead of ordering a single item that sounds seemingly "nutritious" (I'm looking at you spinach, feta, and egg white wrap), go for the potato, cheddar, and chive egg bakes topped with the avocado spread alongside a 2% milk latte.
Eggs and avocado are a classic pairing that deliver a nutrient-rich meal, and with the latte included it helps boost the meal's nutritional value. The egg bakes contain 210 calories, 12 grams of protein, 11 carbohydrates, and 13 gams of fat. Although the calories and macronutrients are balanced in this item, on its own this item is not enough for breakfast. This is where the avocado spread (which is rich in fiber and healthy fats) comes in, with a boost of protein from a grande-sized latte. Altogether, you get 430 calories, 21 grams of protein, 29 grams of carbohydrates, 4 grams of fiber, and 25 grams of fat. If you prefer a flavored latte, it adds about 50 calories and 13 grams of carbohydrates, or you can opt for half the syrup or sugar-free instead.
A nutrient-dense Starbucks order
Typical "nutritious" breakfast go-to's at Starbucks are items like the spinach, feta, and egg white wrap or the turkey bacon, cheddar, and egg white sandwich. Though both appeal to customers thanks to a decent amount protein and relatively low fat and calorie contents (thanks to egg whites instead of whole eggs), this doesn't necessarily mean they provide a nutrient-rich breakfast with staying power.
Research shows the egg yolk contains the highest concentration of nutrients, including protein, healthy fat, and important vitamins and minerals such as vitamins A, B12, B6, and D along with iron, selenium, and zinc. Egg yolk also provides the essential nutrient choline, which is crucial for brain health and metabolic function — all of which you get more of from the egg bakes.
While the avocado spread provides a healthy dose of fiber for digestive support, satiety, and balanced blood sugar, the 2-ounce serving also provides more potassium than half a banana — about 275 milligrams. Potassium is an essential mineral and an unsung hero when it comes to supporting the health of the heart, nerves, muscles, bones, and kidneys while helping regulate fluid balance. Like fiber, potassium is a nutrient Americans do not consume enough of.
If you're at Starbucks for breakfast, a caffeinated (or decaffeinated) beverage is likely on your mind, providing anther opportunity to add nutrients. If you're going for a latte, 1 cup of 2% milk has 8 grams of protein along with healthy fats, vitamins A and D, and 390 milligrams of calcium — about 39% of the Daily Value for adults.
Nutritious breakfast options for plant-based eaters
If eggs aren't your thing or you follow a plant-based diet, Starbucks still offers nutritious breakfast options, like the rolled and steel-cut oatmeal. A simple way to upgrade your morning oats is to order them prepared with a cup of steamed milk instead of water to increase the protein. If you're dairy-free, use soy milk since it's the highest-protein milk alternative Starbucks offers. With the nut medley and fresh blueberries also added, the oats come in at about 407 calories, with 16 grams of protein, 48 grams of carbohydrates, 6 grams of fiber, and 15 grams of fat. The naturally occurring sugar in cow's milk (or the added sugar in soy milk) and blueberries add sweetness to the oats, though brown sugar, agave, or dried fruit can be also added; increasing calories and carbohydrates.
For those mornings when you just need something quick, nourishing, and tasty, Starbucks has recently introduced high-protein lattes, similar to this DIY 3-ingredient protein coffee. Available hot or iced in regular or sugar-free vanilla, caramel, or matcha flavor, the drinks deliver over 20 grams of whey-based protein – 22 grams in a tall, 29 grams in a grande, and 40 grams in a venti. While convenient for combining your morning protein needs with a caffeine fix, they do lack fiber and healthy fats, and can be high in sugar unless ordered sugar-free.