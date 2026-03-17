How Long To Cook A Lamb Roast For Perfectly Tender Meat

For many, the key to an ultra-flavorful roast lamb starts with prep the day before. However, that mostly centers around seasoning the meat prior to putting it in your oven. Cooking the lamb is a different beast, and you want that to be just right — or medium-rare, or well done — for all the usual reasons you want to be precise with red meat (and yes, lamb is red meat). Chief among those are flavor and texture changes and the bacterial risks that come with undercooking. We spoke to Chris Murray, founder and executive chef at The Gourmet Animal, about how you can tell when lamb is ready to leave the heat.

Murray says that, for a standard lamb leg, "I would start at 300 degrees [Fahrenheit] and, depending on the size of the leg, cook for about 1 ½ to 2 hours." However, time is not the ultimate indicator for whether lamb is properly cooked. You also need to know the internal temperature of the meat.

For that, Murray says you need a meat thermometer which you can insert into the meat. "A probe [is a] must-have in the kitchen," he advises. Once you've checked the temperature, Murray says, "You want the lamb at 125 [degrees Fahrenheit] for medium rare and rising, 130 and rising for medium, and [for] more well done, around 140 and rising." From there, you're ready to move on.