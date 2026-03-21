You may be among those automatically assuming the fridge is the best place to store everything once you've popped that top open. It's one of the first things parents teach, right? That keeping edible items cold helps them stay fresher, longer? Well, that's not necessarily always the case. While this rule of thumb does apply to many groceries, refrigeration's not always needed, or even the best route to take for every purchased product. This is especially the case when dealing with condiments. It may really surprise you just how many of your beloved, go-to sauces, spreads, and more actually do better when placed in the pantry versus the refrigerator.

So, which condiments should be refrigerated? Well, a lot of condiments are made specifically to be shelf-stable. For instance, ingredients such as salt, vinegar, and sugar are known to be natural preservatives (helping to prevent spoilage once a bottle or jar is popped open). As such, placing these products in the fridge won't make them unsafe, but it can really mess with their consistencies, textures, and even flavors (and not for the better).

For example, have you ever attempted to squirt, spoon, or spread cold honey (or even PB) straight from the fridge? Toast and bread take a beating with those two when taken from the cold caverns and brought straight to the toast. To help you avoid such pitfalls, these are 11 condiments that don't belong in your fridge once opened.