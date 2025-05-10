Keep Peanut Butter From Separating With This Simple Storage Method

Peanut butter is so much more than just a spread, whether you're using a nearly empty jar to make a salad dressing, or adding it to marinades or cookies. With so many PB recipes out there, having a jar on hand is a must. But if you're a fan of natural peanut butter like me, you're familiar with the one downside — oil separation. And stirring your PB vigorously while trying to avoid making a mess, kinda sucks. So here's a tip: store your jar upside down.

Turning your PB jar upside down allows the oils to sit at the top, which is actually the bottom of the jar. So, when it's time to use it and you flip the jar back around, the oil will move down, getting dispersed more evenly through the peanut butter. You're essentially letting gravity do the work for you, so you can get straight to spooning it out. Plus, this hack works for any other natural nut butters you like to use.