Stop Tossing Out Empty Peanut Butter Jars And Use Them For Your Next Salad

What do jams, mustard, and peanut butter have in common? They all leave you with a hard-to-scrape-out, almost empty jar. In fact, I can almost guarantee that I have that exact type of jar of peanut butter in my pantry right now that I've kept in the hopes of 'using it for something'. Those of you who hate waste might already know about using your nearly empty PB jar to make peanut noodles or a peanut butter latte, but there's an even more versatile way to use it: Shake it into a salad dressing.

The trick is to add some warm water to the jar first and give it a vigorous shake. If there are any stuck pieces of PB, scrape them down with a spoon. You can then add your additional dressing ingredients straight into the jar. Lime, grated ginger, garlic, honey, sesame oil, and rice vinegar will give you a Thai-style dressing, but feel free to add or swap out ingredients as you please. This dressing will be the perfect salty-sweet flavor addition to your salad, while the creaminess from the peanut butter will give it a rich and decadent feel.