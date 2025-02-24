Stop Tossing Out Empty Peanut Butter Jars And Use Them For Your Next Salad
What do jams, mustard, and peanut butter have in common? They all leave you with a hard-to-scrape-out, almost empty jar. In fact, I can almost guarantee that I have that exact type of jar of peanut butter in my pantry right now that I've kept in the hopes of 'using it for something'. Those of you who hate waste might already know about using your nearly empty PB jar to make peanut noodles or a peanut butter latte, but there's an even more versatile way to use it: Shake it into a salad dressing.
The trick is to add some warm water to the jar first and give it a vigorous shake. If there are any stuck pieces of PB, scrape them down with a spoon. You can then add your additional dressing ingredients straight into the jar. Lime, grated ginger, garlic, honey, sesame oil, and rice vinegar will give you a Thai-style dressing, but feel free to add or swap out ingredients as you please. This dressing will be the perfect salty-sweet flavor addition to your salad, while the creaminess from the peanut butter will give it a rich and decadent feel.
Which salads to top with your peanut dressing
If you're stuck for ideas, there are plenty of salads that you can serve with this peanut dressing, and it's a great way to up the taste of neutral-flavored elements. This PB dressing would benefit any vegetable salad, like garden, cucumber, or broccoli. The dressing will amp up the veggie flavors and make them more filling thanks to the peanut butter's healthy fats. A grain bowl salad with ingredients like chickpeas, couscous, or quinoa will work perfectly with your peanut dressing, adding a depth of flavor to your dish. Its creaminess will complement any crunchier elements, making it hard not to finish your salad.
If you're making an Asian-inspired salad like noodle or cabbage salad, then serving it with this peanut dressing is a must. Peanut dressing is often served with these salads for a reason — it pairs well with the fresh herbs and veggies used and complements the mix of textures and flavors present. Lastly, protein salads with grilled chicken or steak will also perfectly match this peanut dressing. The meaty flavors combined with the nutty elements will work beautifully, and the dressing will add some creaminess if your protein is a little dry. Of course, there's no right or wrong — pour some peanut dressing on your next salad and taste test away.