The Best Brunch Spots You'll Find In Every State

By Andy Beth Miller
Restaurant brunch spread on table with plates of eggs, pastries and coffees and juices Molishka/Shutterstock

Are waffles better than pancakes? Do you really need to make southern-style biscuits with that exact old-school flour everyone is buzzing about? Is there a way to make oatmeal tasty and healthy? When it comes to brunch, questions abound. But one thing that is without question is the fact that brunch is a magical meal that holds a special place in American hearts. A dynamic combo of breakfast and lunch, this hybrid meal brings the very best of both worlds to the table (think everything from French toast and sweet pastries or muffins to savory favorites, such as omelets and other egg dishes).

And we can't forget those lovely libations brunch is known for, you know the ones: those epic midday cocktails that really make the meal (looking at you, mimosas). Across the entire nation, each state has restaurants, eateries, and cozy hole-in-the-wall cafes that have placed their unique stamp on this mainstay meal. From creative takes on traditional breakfast classics to tried-and-true renditions of the old-school wonders we all know and love, culinary geniuses give us their best every brunch.

And we are here to give you the best of those brunches. Whether you find yourself in Alabama or Wyoming, and even hopping across the sea to Hawaii, we have gathered the very best brunch spots you'll find in every single state.

Alabama: Yo' Mama's

Yo' Mama's restaurant omelet with side of grits and toast yomamasmeals / Instagram

Bustling downtown Birmingham has one brunch spot that'll knock your socks off. Yo' Mama's serves this classic meal like clockwork (on the second and last Saturdays of each month). Guests can arrive at this bimonthly celebration expecting some of the best chicken and waffles topped with homemade syrup, shrimp and grits, and more, from the award-winning mother-daughter team. There are even gluten-free options, too.

yomamasmeals.square.site

(205) 957-6545

2024 4th Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203

Alaska: Wild Honey Bistro

Wild Honey Bistro Rhuberry crepe with strawberry-rhubarb preserves, rhubarb curd, whipped cream and a pecan streusel. Wild Honey Bistro Homer / Facebook

Wild Honey Bistro is one eatery that knows the difference between crepes and pancakes. That's because crepes are featured as brunch favorites at this bakery cafe, where local ingredients lead the French-inspired menu. Diners can find every kind of crepe, from sweet selections filled with berries and cream to savory wonders, like apple fennel elk sausage. Fresh croissants, pastries, and sourdough sensations are also showcased, while organic flours earn extra points.

wildhoneybistro.com

(907) 435-7635

106 W Bunnell Ave, Homer, AK 99603

Arizona: Henhouse Cafe

Henhouse Cafe breakfast biscuit with bacon and sides of breakfast potatoes Henhouse Cafe / Facebook

We've explored every state's most legendary dessert and know that Louisiana's is Bananas Foster, but did you know there's a brunch version ... in Arizona? Henhouse Cafe, beloved for its brunch items, features banana foster French toast among its specialties, as well as Texas Benedict and Mom's Famous Pancakes, which are two 18-inch flapjacks served with butter and homemade maple syrup that really get tongues wagging.

henhouse-cafe.com

Multiple locations

Arkansas: The Grumpy Rabbit

The Grumpy Rabbit bacon egg and cheese croissant with potatoes O'Brien and fruit The Grumpy Rabbit / Facebook

Known for its mouthwatering weekend brunch, The Grumpy Rabbit offers customers this beloved meal on Saturdays and Sundays that includes dishes like sweet cream pancakes, Grumpy French Toast, and the cheekily named Swamp Grits, showcasing cheese grits loaded with crawfish, shrimp, and fish. Located in a renovated historic building and helmed by a James Beard-nominated chef, this small-town restaurant delivers big flavor alongside classic brunch cocktails.

grumpyrabbitlonoke.com

(501) 438-8005

105 West Front St, Lonoke, AR 72086

California: Immigrant Son Caffé

Immigrant Son Caffé Homemade Breakfast Lasagna topped with fried egg Immigrant Son Caffé / Facebook

Immigrant Son Caffé offers a pair of California-based establishments famed for the unique brunch offering of breakfast lasagna, which is a super different (and delicious) dish that keeps customers returning. The café is also appreciated for taking a farm-to-table approach with its globally inspired options, which also include other interesting dishes, like tallow fried chicken and waffles, avocado pomodoro toast, assorted eggs Benedict,  Belgian waffles, and more.

immigrantsoncaffe.com

Multiple locations

Colorado: Onefold

Onefold brunch featuring fresh fruit topped crepes with side of syrup and cream onefold_denver / Instagram

Onefold, with various locations in Denver, has earned praise as being among the nation's best breakfast destinations. This praise is thanks to its exciting menu, which draws its influence from bold Asian and Mexican flavor creations. Diners especially go bonkers over the rich congee, a rice porridge with roasted chicken or duck. The bacon fried rice crowned with duck-fat fried eggs is another signature sensation, as is the popular breakfast burrito.

eatonefold.com

Multiple locations

Connecticut: The Corner Restaurant

The Corner Restaurant avocado toast with sliced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and side of hashbrowns Corner Brunch / Facebook

Who doesn't love a cafe devoted entirely to breakfast and brunch? That is exactly what you get at Connecticut's family-run The Corner Restaurant. The critic-praised eatery features a menu of different French toast options, avocado toasts, stuffed omelets, and more. There are even ample vegan and gluten-free finds, all carefully prepared with quality ingredients.

thecornerbrunch.com

(203) 882-1150

105 River St, Milford, CT 06469

Delaware: Eggcellent

Eggcellent restaurant breakfast plate with two fried eggs and breakfast potatoes Eggcellent / Facebook

Family-owned restaurants earn a special place in diners' hearts, and when these eateries also offer "eggstraordinary" brunch options? Dynamite. Eggcellent fits this bill, which explains its being a favorite. Here, primo breakfast plates and creative pancake flavors highlight the menu (think seasonal stacks that might include pumpkin spice or dried cranberries, walnuts, whipped cream). Another highlight is the Signature French Toast, finished with cinnamon, crunchy granola, and powdered sugar.

eggcellent.us

Multiple locations

Florida: Bistro Café

Bistro Cafe French toast topped with sliced fruit and a side of Monte Carlos scrambled eggs with American Cheese and ham bistrocaferest / Instagram

Bistro Café, boasting a few Florida locations, has become a preferred brunch destination due to its rich and flavorful Puerto Rican influences plus its snazzy, aesthetically pleasing plate presentations. The establishment wows customers, serving everything from pistachio pancakes to blueberry cream waffles, decadent crème brûlée French toast, and also inspired dishes like lomo saltado stuffed avocados. Bistro Cafe accommodates the caffeine enthusiasts out there with elaborate specialty coffees.

instagram.com/bistrocaferest

Multiple locations

Georgia: Gocha's Breakfast Bar

Gocha's Breakfast Bar big fluffy pancakes sprinkled with crunchy nuts Gocha's Breakfast Bar / Facebook

A Black-owned business with a loyal following, Gocha's Breakfast Bar is a chef-driven brunch fave founded by acclaimed restaurateur Gocha Hawkins. Praised for a menu boasting bold flavors and creatively prepared comfort foods, dishes here range from various omelets and inventive French toasts to signature specials, like the popular sweet potato nachos. Guests can add some spirited mimosas to their brunch, or spice things up with the Rose Cherry Bomb, featuring rose gin and White Claw vodka.

gochasbreakfastbar.com

Multiple locations

Hawaii: Sweet E's Café

Sweet E's Café Kalua shredded Pork Eggs Benedict with side of hashbrowns sweetescafe / Instagram

Sweet E's Café is among Oahu's most cherished brunch traditions, thanks to ample portions and island-inspired dishes. Among these lauded island items are signature favorites such as blueberry cream cheese-stuffed French toast and Kalua pork eggs Benedict. The menu also features pancakes, omelets, loco moco, and corned beef hash. Made with plenty of aloha spirit and island-fresh ingredients, Sweet E's is a must-visit for locals and visitors alike.

instagram.com/sweetescafe

(808) 737-7771

1006 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816

Idaho: Belle's Brunch House

Belle's Brunch House huge caramel roll Belle's Brunch House / Facebook

Customers happily drive across Idaho to visit Belle's Brunch House, nestled in the small town of Hayden. Its menu is filled with an array of breakfast and lunch favorites, ranging from omelets and eggs Benedict to breakfast bowls and even burgers. Many dishes are made from scratch, including the sweet crepes, stuffed French toast, and spicy chicken and waffles. Locals particularly praise the cinnamon rolls.

bellesbrunch.com

(208) 758-0600

324 West Lancaster Rd, Hayden, ID 83835

Illinois: Lula Cafe

Lula Cafe salmon toast topped with radishes, capers, and fresh dill at brunch lulacafe / Instagram

Lula Cafe has been a beloved Logan Square brunch locale since its opening in 1999. With an ever-evolving menu focused on thoughtfully sourced ingredients, customers can look forward to delightful dishes like chai dulce de leche French toast, lox toast, and the celebrated Royale breakfast sandwich series, among others. Specialty coffee and unique drinks complete selections for a brunch locals say is worth the wait.

lulacafe.com

(773) 489-9554

2537 N Kedzie Blvd, Chicago, IL 60647 

Indiana: Rosie's Place

Rosie's Place frosted cinnamon roll Zachari Wilks / Facebook

Family-run Rosie's Place is one of Indiana's best neighborhood brunch spots, with several locations serving all-day breakfast alongside brunch, lunch favorites, plus a bakery filled with scratch-made treats. Specifically, the menu features everything from homemade scones to buttermilk pancakes, and diners particularly can't stop raving about the breaded pork tenderloin Benedict and the giant cinnamon rolls.

rosiesplace.net

Multiple locations

Iowa: The Dandy Lion

The Dandy Lion Hop-a-long Grits with Fried frog legs, Tasso gravy, local sprouts, poached eggs, and pickled cajun trinity The Dandy Lion / Facebook

Since its opening in 2018, The Dandy Lion has built a loyal following offering diners everything from classic buttermilk pancakes, cinnamon rolls, and omelets to sippable sensations, like Vietnamese coffee and mimosas. Locals recommend The Dandy Lion as the top Sunday brunch spot, and even when it's busy, the team is said to keep things moving so diners can simply settle in and enjoy.

thedandylionic.com

(319) 358-6400

111 S Dubuque St, Iowa City, IA 52240

Kansas: Bradley's Corner Cafe

Bradley's Corner Cafe brunch with fried egg over diced ham, veggies, and potatoes Bradley's Corner Cafe / Facebook

Bradley's Corner Cafe serves breakfast all day, and everything is made from scratch. Located in a former bank building, the local cafe was a beloved favorite even before longtime cook James Urton took over in 2020. Loyal customers keep coming back to enjoy its lineup of celebrated pies, along with a menu focused on homey comfort food featuring everything from corn beef hash to savory omelettes, plenty of buttermilk pancakes, waffles, and more.

bradleyscornercafe.net

(785) 235-0086

844 North Kansas Ave, Topeka, KS 66608

Kentucky: Gralehaus

Gralehaus brunch biscuits and gravy with sunny side up egg gralehaus / Facebook

If you are looking for recommended eats amid an incredible ambiance, brunch at Gralehaus in Louisville offers diners a midday experience they won't soon forget. Resting inside a restored Victorian home, the restaurant sits on the first floor below a charming bed-and-breakfast. The menu blends unique and elevated dishes, ranging from French toast casserole, coffee cake, and frittatas to biscuits and gravy with maple syrup and sage.

thegrales.com/gralehaus

(502) 857-7457

1001 Baxter Ave, Louisville, KY 40204

Louisiana: Atchafalaya

Atchafalaya Mardi Gras Matcha waffles with Ube mascarpone swirls Atchafalaya / Facebook

A New Orleans favorite featured in the famed Michelin Guide, Atchafalaya serves a Southern Creole-inspired brunch amid a charming Uptown setting. The menu here spans a wide range of flavors, from Lowcountry shrimp and grits to duck hash, and of course, the tried-and-true buttermilk waffle (jazzed up with strawberries, mascarpone, and lemon curd). The Bloody Mary is said to be especially marvelous here, with several variations to choose from.

atchafalayarestaurant.com

(504) 891-9626

901 Louisiana Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115

Maine: Hot Suppa

Hot Suppa brunch spread with fried eggs, hashbrowns, slice of grapefruit, and side of cake Hot Suppa / Facebook

With a name like Hot Suppa, one might think this top-rated Portland restaurant would be the go-to for dinner. But it's the Southern-inspired brunch, proudly made with local ingredients whenever possible, that's making waves. Showcased here are scratch-made comfort classics, like corned beef hash, biscuits and sausage gravy (or with fried chicken), and buttermilk waffles drizzled with Maine maple syrup. Brunch cocktails and Maine maple lattes also keep this local favorite hopping.

hotsuppa.com

(207) 871-5005

703 Congress St, Portland, ME 04102

Maryland: Easy Like Sunday

Syrup poured over Easy Like Sunday's fried chicken and cornmeal pancakes with Peach habanero jam and Maple butter easylikesundaybrunch / Instagram

The brunch-forward menu at Easy Like Sunday has made this restaurant a fan favorite. Customers flock to this welcoming, cozy eatery to dine on incredible finds like ricotta-stuffed French toast, seasonal bread pudding, and even a brunch burger topped with specialty-cooked cowboy bacon. The drinks are also a standout section, especially the myriad coffee concoctions. Gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options also abound.

easylikesundaybrunch.com

Multiple locations

Massachusetts: Moonshine 152

Moonshine 152 sticky toffee bread pudding Moonshine 152 / Facebook

Keeping the vibes high in South Boston, Moonshine 152 is hopping, especially during weekend brunch. The menu here is super creative and even cheeky, filled with dishes like a pulled pork and scallion-infused pancake quesadilla named after beloved TV icon Ron Swanson, alongside award-winning fried chicken, tater tot poutine, and more. The bar is equally impressive, offering guests Jell-O shots that change depending on the bartender's mood or the season.

moonshine152.com

(617) 752-4191

152 Dorchester Ave, Boston, MA 02127

Michigan: Brothers Brunch House

Brothers Brunch House S'More Pancakes Brothers Brunch House / Facebook

Michigan favorite Brothers Brunch House keeps diners lined up for stellar dishes, like cannoli French toast filled with sweet custard, stuffed berry French toast with cream cheese, and lemon ricotta pancakes topped with seasonal berries. Savory plates also shine at this brunch spot, with stars like smoked salmon tzatziki toast and thick-cut Brothers Billion Dollar Bacon.

brothersbrunchhouse.com

(810) 447-0333

4145 Davison Rd, Burton, MI 48509

Minnesota: Hen House Eatery

Hen House Eatery brunch spread with various breakfast items Hen House Eatery / Facebook

Among the buzziest brunches around, Hen House Eatery is a Minneapolis gem offering some primo menu finds. Among these discoveries is an incredible assortment of rolls made fresh daily (cinnamon, caramel, and more), Babe's Eggs Benedict, served on jalapeño cheddar cornbread with Cajun hollandaise, as well as excellent breakfast burritos. Wash it all down with The Bacon Me Crazy Bloody Mary.

henhouseeatery.com

(612) 345-4664

114 South 8th St, Minneapolis, MN 55402

Mississippi: The Little Easy

Little Easy Cafe omelet with side of breakfast potatoes Little Easy Cafe / Facebook

Bringing an infusion of exciting energy to Mississippi (and its brunches), The Little Easy is a cafe creation of filmmaker Tate Taylor, and features a menu filled with bold Southern flavors woven throughout both classic brunch favorites and indulgent dishes, like chicken and waffles, brisket on a biscuit, a fantastically fried Mother Cluckin' chicken sandwich, and even build your own omelettes. Boozy drinks are also stellar picks (or sips).

thelittleeasynatchez.com

(601) 653-0774

114 High St, Natchez, MS 39120

Missouri: Hatch'd

Hatch'd egg dish with side of toast hatch'd STL / Facebook

Fueled by a father-and-son team, Hatch'd has built a brilliant brunch menu offering diners unique and fun takes on breakfast favorites. Delicious dishes greet diners, like hash rounds, strawberry basil French toast, fluffy pancakes with a choice of bananas, blueberries, chocolate chips, strawberries, or compotes, and the indulgently rich "Fat Elvis" pancake offering, loaded with peanut butter, bacon, banana, and chocolate chips. Creative brunch cocktails are also excellent picks.

hatchdstl.com

(314) 448-1642

6931 Gravois Ave, St. Louis, MO 63116

Montana: Jam!

Jam! Cinnamon Roll French Toast Jam / Facebook

Jam! is among Montana's most talked-about brunch spots, ideally located in downtown Bozeman. The Jam! menu features inventive takes on breakfast faves. Whether ordering its popular pancakes (the peanut butter cup or blueberry ricotta?) and house-made cinnamon rolls, or opting for another imaginative morning plate (looking at you Chicken & Biscuit Benedict), or indulging in the near-endless mimosas, diners quickly understand why Jam! is considered worth the drive.

jamonmain.com

(406) 585 – 1761

25 W. Main St, Bozeman MT 59715

Nebraska: Good Lookin'

Good Lookin' Chocolate Strawberry Cinnamon Roll with fresh strawberry on top Good Lookin' / Facebook

Taking direct cues from its name, the brunch menu at Good Lookin' features great-looking (and tasting) grub. Think everything from homey comfort food like biscuits and gravy and chicken-fried steak to lighter fare, like avocado toast and a Greek yogurt bowl. Signature offerings include ricotta pancakes and the famous churro French toast, caramel whip included. An exciting eggs Benedict creation with salmon is also on offer, making Good Lookin' eggs-actly the place brunch belongs.

reallygoodlookin.com

Multiple locations

Nevada: AmeriBrunch Cafe

AmeriBrunch Cafe pancakes topeed with drizzled chocolate, bananas, and strawberry AmeriBrunch Cafe / Facebook

Popular family-run AmeriBrunch Cafe is a downtown Las Vegas treasure serving an extensive brunch menu, complete with crowd-pleasers like Nutella pancakes topped with fruit, biscuits and gravy with eggs and sausage, and classic country fried steak. Other freshly prepared favorites are the elaborate (and many) crafted coffee concoctions that keep diners coming back.

ameribrunch.com

(725) 425-1459

316 East Bridger Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89101

New Hampshire: Lou's Restaurant & Bakery

Lou's Restaurant & Bakery poached eggs with hollandaise sauce and hash browns Lou's Restaurant & Bakery / Facebook

Since 1947, Lou's Restaurant & Bakery has been a beloved downtown Hanover diner and bakery known for its breakfast. The eatery has welcomed generations of locals (including Dartmouth students) and visitors alike with fresh coffee, rich overnight oats, omelettes, and cruller French toast. Although owners may have changed over the decades, the treasured traditions have remained alive, explaining why Lou has remained an adored community gathering spot.

lousrestaurant.com

(603) 643-3321

30 S. Main St, Hanover, NH 03755

New Jersey: Hatch 44 Cafe

Hatch 44 Cafe French Toast Flight Hatch 44 Cafe / Facebook

Hatch 44 Cafe is a highly favored New Jersey brunch stop with a varied menu that lets diners choose everything from veggie omelets and Lox Benedict to a French Toast Flight and the popular spicy avocado toast topped with chili oil. The cafe also offers a unique selection of porridge, including Sweet & Salty Oats with fresh fruit plus cinnamon. Seasonal menu offerings help keep the menu fresh, too (literally).

hatch44cafe.com

Multiple locations

New Mexico: Cafe Lush

Cafe Lush Carne Adovada Cafe Lush ABQ / Facebook

A loyal following has been amassed by highly praised, locally owned Cafe Lush, thanks to its welcoming atmosphere and mouthwatering brunch menu. Dishes for nearly every dietary preference, including gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options, are available here. Highlights like the award-winning French toast and a distinctive breakfast pizza built on a sour cream scallion potato crust.

cafelushabq.com

(505) 508-0164

700 Tijeras Ave. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102

New York: Buvette

Buvette Lox Eggs Benedict buvettenyc / Instagram

A taste of Parisian charm nestled in New York's West Village, Buvette makes brunch a full-on event to be celebrated. One of the city's hottest brunch spots, the stylish restaurant invites guests to enjoy epically prepared French dishes (think croque monsieur, croque madame, and pain perdu topped with berries and creme anglaise). Fresh juices, strong coffee, and an extensive selection of spirits are available.

ilovebuvette.com

42 Grove St, New York, NY 10014

North Carolina: The Sage Mule

The Sage Mule chicken and waffle is made with a scallion-sourdough waffle, orange-soy glaze, toasted sesame cabbage, and gochuhjang whipped cream The Sage Mule / Facebook

A delicious menu is a big reason The Sage Mule has become one of North Carolina's best brunch bets. Nearly everything is prepared in-house here, and diners applaud comforting favorites like the sensational sourdough waffles, the flavorful avocado toast and omelettes, plus cheddar grits and bountiful breakfast burritos you can get in a bowl. The Sage Mule makes choosing just one dish the only hard part about brunching here.

thesagemule.com

(336)-501-0193

608 Battleground Ave, Greensboro, NC 27401

North Dakota: The Shack on Broadway

The Shack on Broadway pancake tacos The Shack on Broadway / Facebook

North Dakota's The Shack on Broadway has appeared on local best brunch lists for years, thanks to its enormous caramel rolls, along with its fluffy homemade buttermilk pancakes (made from a family recipe). Friendly servers are also appreciated here, known for greeting regulars by name, and the generously sized omelettes only serve to add to the appeal.

shackonbroadway.com

(701) 356-2211

3215 Broadway North, Fargo, ND 58102

Ohio: Soho Chicken + Whiskey

Soho Chicken + Whiskey crispy pork cutlet, andouille fried rice, pickled cukes, sunny eggs, maple-gochujang hot sauce sohochickenandwhiskey / Instagram

Founded by Nolan Konkoski and Molly Smith, Soho Chicken + Whiskey is a restaurant and a Cleveland favorite that has built its reputation on expertly fried chicken. Crowds flock here looking for brunch dishes like the crispy chicken and waffles, as well as beignets, shakshuka, and cocktails that always come correct.

sohocleveland.com

(216) 298-9090

4211 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113

Oklahoma: Cheever's Cafe

Cheever's Cafe brunch items Cheever's Cafe / Facebook

Southwestern-style cuisine blends beautifully with familiar classic comfort dishes at Cheever's Cafe. A historic space that once housed a longtime family flower shop, this place features a brunch menu highlighting elevated favorites, like chicken-fried steak topped with jalapeño gravy and crispy potatoes. Cocktails are also on offer, including the All Nighter, made with coffee-infused bourbon, cinnamon-vanilla syrup, bitters, and cream.

cheeverscafe.com

Multiple locations

Oregon: Word Of Mouth Neighborhood Bistro

Word of Mouth Bistro stuffed French toast with a coffee chocolate ganache, coffee whip cream topping and chocolate drizzle Word of Mouth Bistro / Facebook

Boasting famously over-the-top menu items that dazzle diners, Word Of Mouth Neighborhood Bistro is considered a must-visit for Oregon brunch lovers. The menu delivers dishes made with high-quality ingredients, including cinnamon roll pancakes, crème brûlée French toast, and the Flying Biscuit, which is layered with buttermilk fried chicken, bacon, egg, cheddar, and gravy.

ilovewom.com

(503) 584-1927

140 17th St. NE, Salem, OR 97301

Pennsylvania: Gracie's On West Main

Gracie's on West Main seasonal sweet bread Gracie's on West Main / Facebook

A winning combination of neighborhood diner, beloved bakery, and brunch cafe, Gracie's On West Main offers customers homemade meals, making it a Lancaster-area favorite since 2013. Bacon lovers especially take note here, thanks to Gracie's serving up everything from bacon samplers to inventive dishes showcasing sweet, savory, and caramelized iterations. Classic items like breakfast burritos and various French Toasts are also crowd-pleasing menu picks.

graciesonwestmain.com

(717) 556-0004

264 West Main St, Leola, PA 17540

Rhode Island: Rhody Hen Cafe

The Rhody Hen Cafe Belgian waffle The Rhody Hen Cafe / Facebook

Famously fabulous waffles are just one of the finds customers praise at Rhody Hen Cafe. This Rhode Island treasure has built a loyal following for brunch, with weekend lines often stretching out the door (luckily, regulars insist the wait is worth it). The menu here ranges from classic Belgian waffles topped with maple butter and powdered sugar to chicken and waffles, and also the Habanero Benny served over a bacon-infused waffle.

rhodyhencafe.com

Multiple locations

South Carolina: Millers All Day

Millers All Day various brunch items, cinnamon roll, biscuit, gravy, fried chicken, eggs, coffee Millers All Day / Facebook

Earning national applause for its creative spins on breakfast and brunch classics, the chefs at Millers All Day use local ingredients to create stellar dishes. Sweet options here include waffles inspired by bananas Foster, while savory favorites range from mouthwatering biscuits and gravy to patatas bravas. Coffee drinks, cocktails, and bubbly brunch beverages may also be enjoyed.

millersallday.com

Multiple locations

South Dakota: Hjem A.M.

Hjem A.M. crepes with egg Hjem A.M. / Facebook

Bringing Scandinavian creativity to the Black Hills brunch scene, Hjem A.M. was opened in 2022 by chefs Camillia and Erik Hjortnaes. The restaurant gained national attention with a James Beard semifinalist nomination. Its name, "Hjem", means home, and the comforting menu definitely nods to that, blending seasonal ingredients with Nordic-American flavors via dishes like sashimi deviled eggs, chicken and waffles, maple-seared salmon, and luscious pancakes with lingonberries.

hjemam.com

(605) 981-9047

308 Mt. Rushmore Rd, Custer, SD 57730

Tennessee: The Finch

The Finch brunch items, chicken and waffles The Finch / Facebook

The Finch serves its customers an unbeatable brunch experience from inside the historic Baggage Building at Union Station. The menu highlights include brûléed bananas French toast topped with frosted pecans, whipped ricotta, and pecan caramel syrup, as well as sweet cream waffles paired with buttermilk fried chicken, hot honey, and bourbon-laced maple syrup. Brunch tacos and more ensure a mouthwatering Tennessee morning meal for all.

thefinchnashville.com

(615) 703-8020

111 10th Ave. S. #310, Nashville, TN 37203

Texas: Maple Leaf Diner

Maple Leaf Diner Pumpkin pancakes Maple Leaf Diner / Facebook

Maple Leaf Diner brings authentic Canadian comfort food staples to the Lone Star State. Opened in 2015 by Canadian owner Mike Delaurier, the diner was inspired by his homesick cravings for traditional dishes like poutine, butter tarts, and Nanaimo bars. Today, the menu blends Canadian tastes with American brunch favorites (think items like a sweet-and-savory chicken, bacon, and a waffles item that was featured in Paula Deen Magazine, and more).

mldiner.com

(214) 434-1626

12817 Preston Rd. #129, Dallas, TX 75230

Utah: Skillets Breakfast & Brunch

Skillets Breakfast & Brunch French toast topped with fresh berries EatSkillets / Facebook

Popular Utah eatery Skillets Breakfast & Brunch infuses its menu with Venezuelan takes on brunch favorites. Owners Jorge and Will Garcia-Kesler first gained attention with a popular food truck before opening their brunch-forward, brick-and-mortar restaurant. The menu here showcases incredibly diverse options, such as Venezuelan-style Skillets poutine, Biscoff-kissed French toast, and waffle fondue.

eatskilletsut.com

(801) 900-9988

282 East 900 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Vermont: Rustic Roots

Rustic Roots waffles Rustic Roots / Facebook

If you are hungry for an epic Brunch menu, look no further than Rustic Roots. This small-town brunch spot's signature versions of Eggs Bennies are especially beloved, as are plates like the indulgent Confit-N-Waffles (a crispy chicken confit paired with waffles, fried egg, and maple drizzle). Banana bread pancakes and Snickerdoodle waffles are also wonders, keeping locals and visitors returning.

rusticrootsvt.com

(802) 985-9511

195 Falls Rd, Shelburne, VT 05482

Virginia: Leaping Lizard Cafe

Leaping Lizard Cafe shrimp and grits Leaping Lizard Cafe-Shore Drive / Facebook

With a feature on the acclaimed foodie TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" on its resume, it's no surprise that Leaping Lizard Cafe is a Virginia favorite. This lowkey brunch place offers diners a great pairing of chill beach-town energy alongside comforting, farm-fresh cooking. Think dishes like crab cake benedict and crab quiche, plus avocado toast and sweet potato biscuits. The cafe's bakery also serves up brilliant scones and more.

leaping-lizard-cafe.website

(757) 460-5327

408 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23455

Washington: Tibbitts@FernHill

Tibbitts@FernHill brunch items Tibbittsfernhill / Facebook

Offering customers one of the most unique brunch experiences in the nation, highly praised Tibbitts@FernHill, led by Alaskan Native chef Shawn Tibbitts, is an Indigenous-owned restaurant that creates chef-driven dishes inspired by seasonal ingredients and unapologetically bold flavors. Among the unforgettable menu items is the "Lobster Bomb," served in a toasted sourdough bread bowl, as well as the salted caramel banana pancakes and seasonal bread-pudding-style Key Lime French toast.

tibbittsfernhillreservation.com

(253) 327-1334

8237 Park Ave. S, Tacoma, WA 98408

West Virginia: Wood Iron Eatery

Wood Iron Eatery chicken and waffles Wood Iron Eatery / Facebook

West Virginia has a brunch star on its radar, and its name is Wood Iron Eatery. The menu here ranges from no-brainer picks like the Big Burrito (filled with scrambled eggs, ham, cheddar, hash browns, and sriracha cream) to options like the vegan-friendly Tofu Scramble. Guests also wag their tongues about the waffles here, which are topped with honeycomb butter and maple drizzle.

woodironeatery.com

(304) 860-9562

129 S. Court St. Unit A, Fayetteville, WV 25840

Wisconsin: Mimosa

Mimosa Breakfast & Brunch waffles Mimosa Breakfast & Brunch / Facebook

A family-owned brunch destination is making Wisconsin residents and visitors go wild. Mimosa and its duo of locations offer diners a menu focused on fresh, locally sourced ingredients whenever possible, with many dishes prepared in-house. Guests can choose from sweet favorites like churro French toast and chocolate Almberry pancakes, or opt for savory selections, like chicken and waffles with rosemary soy sauce-laced maple syrup. Gluten-free options are also served to the delight of many.

mimosabreakfast.com

Multiple locations

Wyoming: Hen & Harvest Eatery

Hen & Harvest Eatery Crème brûlée dipped French toast henandharvest / Instagram

With a honed in focus on a menu featuring scratch-made breakfast and brunch items built around locally sourced ingredients, Hen & Harvest Eatery is a go-to morning spot. Menus switch with the seasons, but favorites here include Eggs Benedict, biscuits and gravy, and indulgent Nutella French toast.

henandharvesteatery.com

(307) 326-3752

405 N. 1st St, Saratoga, WY 82331

Methodology

table with brunch items Joyce2345/Shutterstock

For all of those who will always choose brunch over lunch, we see you! We identified the best brunch spot in every state by reviewing a wide range of credible sources, including regional food publications, national dining guides, and of course, online reviews and local community forums. Special props were given to restaurants recognized for unique menus and creative items, which had loyal followings in their specific states.

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