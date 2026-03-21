The Best Brunch Spots You'll Find In Every State
Are waffles better than pancakes? Do you really need to make southern-style biscuits with that exact old-school flour everyone is buzzing about? Is there a way to make oatmeal tasty and healthy? When it comes to brunch, questions abound. But one thing that is without question is the fact that brunch is a magical meal that holds a special place in American hearts. A dynamic combo of breakfast and lunch, this hybrid meal brings the very best of both worlds to the table (think everything from French toast and sweet pastries or muffins to savory favorites, such as omelets and other egg dishes).
And we can't forget those lovely libations brunch is known for, you know the ones: those epic midday cocktails that really make the meal (looking at you, mimosas). Across the entire nation, each state has restaurants, eateries, and cozy hole-in-the-wall cafes that have placed their unique stamp on this mainstay meal. From creative takes on traditional breakfast classics to tried-and-true renditions of the old-school wonders we all know and love, culinary geniuses give us their best every brunch.
And we are here to give you the best of those brunches. Whether you find yourself in Alabama or Wyoming, and even hopping across the sea to Hawaii, we have gathered the very best brunch spots you'll find in every single state.
Alabama: Yo' Mama's
Bustling downtown Birmingham has one brunch spot that'll knock your socks off. Yo' Mama's serves this classic meal like clockwork (on the second and last Saturdays of each month). Guests can arrive at this bimonthly celebration expecting some of the best chicken and waffles topped with homemade syrup, shrimp and grits, and more, from the award-winning mother-daughter team. There are even gluten-free options, too.
(205) 957-6545
2024 4th Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203
Alaska: Wild Honey Bistro
Wild Honey Bistro is one eatery that knows the difference between crepes and pancakes. That's because crepes are featured as brunch favorites at this bakery cafe, where local ingredients lead the French-inspired menu. Diners can find every kind of crepe, from sweet selections filled with berries and cream to savory wonders, like apple fennel elk sausage. Fresh croissants, pastries, and sourdough sensations are also showcased, while organic flours earn extra points.
(907) 435-7635
106 W Bunnell Ave, Homer, AK 99603
Arizona: Henhouse Cafe
We've explored every state's most legendary dessert and know that Louisiana's is Bananas Foster, but did you know there's a brunch version ... in Arizona? Henhouse Cafe, beloved for its brunch items, features banana foster French toast among its specialties, as well as Texas Benedict and Mom's Famous Pancakes, which are two 18-inch flapjacks served with butter and homemade maple syrup that really get tongues wagging.
Multiple locations
Arkansas: The Grumpy Rabbit
Known for its mouthwatering weekend brunch, The Grumpy Rabbit offers customers this beloved meal on Saturdays and Sundays that includes dishes like sweet cream pancakes, Grumpy French Toast, and the cheekily named Swamp Grits, showcasing cheese grits loaded with crawfish, shrimp, and fish. Located in a renovated historic building and helmed by a James Beard-nominated chef, this small-town restaurant delivers big flavor alongside classic brunch cocktails.
(501) 438-8005
105 West Front St, Lonoke, AR 72086
California: Immigrant Son Caffé
Immigrant Son Caffé offers a pair of California-based establishments famed for the unique brunch offering of breakfast lasagna, which is a super different (and delicious) dish that keeps customers returning. The café is also appreciated for taking a farm-to-table approach with its globally inspired options, which also include other interesting dishes, like tallow fried chicken and waffles, avocado pomodoro toast, assorted eggs Benedict, Belgian waffles, and more.
Multiple locations
Colorado: Onefold
Onefold, with various locations in Denver, has earned praise as being among the nation's best breakfast destinations. This praise is thanks to its exciting menu, which draws its influence from bold Asian and Mexican flavor creations. Diners especially go bonkers over the rich congee, a rice porridge with roasted chicken or duck. The bacon fried rice crowned with duck-fat fried eggs is another signature sensation, as is the popular breakfast burrito.
Multiple locations
Connecticut: The Corner Restaurant
Who doesn't love a cafe devoted entirely to breakfast and brunch? That is exactly what you get at Connecticut's family-run The Corner Restaurant. The critic-praised eatery features a menu of different French toast options, avocado toasts, stuffed omelets, and more. There are even ample vegan and gluten-free finds, all carefully prepared with quality ingredients.
(203) 882-1150
105 River St, Milford, CT 06469
Delaware: Eggcellent
Family-owned restaurants earn a special place in diners' hearts, and when these eateries also offer "eggstraordinary" brunch options? Dynamite. Eggcellent fits this bill, which explains its being a favorite. Here, primo breakfast plates and creative pancake flavors highlight the menu (think seasonal stacks that might include pumpkin spice or dried cranberries, walnuts, whipped cream). Another highlight is the Signature French Toast, finished with cinnamon, crunchy granola, and powdered sugar.
Multiple locations
Florida: Bistro Café
Bistro Café, boasting a few Florida locations, has become a preferred brunch destination due to its rich and flavorful Puerto Rican influences plus its snazzy, aesthetically pleasing plate presentations. The establishment wows customers, serving everything from pistachio pancakes to blueberry cream waffles, decadent crème brûlée French toast, and also inspired dishes like lomo saltado stuffed avocados. Bistro Cafe accommodates the caffeine enthusiasts out there with elaborate specialty coffees.
Multiple locations
Georgia: Gocha's Breakfast Bar
A Black-owned business with a loyal following, Gocha's Breakfast Bar is a chef-driven brunch fave founded by acclaimed restaurateur Gocha Hawkins. Praised for a menu boasting bold flavors and creatively prepared comfort foods, dishes here range from various omelets and inventive French toasts to signature specials, like the popular sweet potato nachos. Guests can add some spirited mimosas to their brunch, or spice things up with the Rose Cherry Bomb, featuring rose gin and White Claw vodka.
Multiple locations
Hawaii: Sweet E's Café
Sweet E's Café is among Oahu's most cherished brunch traditions, thanks to ample portions and island-inspired dishes. Among these lauded island items are signature favorites such as blueberry cream cheese-stuffed French toast and Kalua pork eggs Benedict. The menu also features pancakes, omelets, loco moco, and corned beef hash. Made with plenty of aloha spirit and island-fresh ingredients, Sweet E's is a must-visit for locals and visitors alike.
(808) 737-7771
1006 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816
Idaho: Belle's Brunch House
Customers happily drive across Idaho to visit Belle's Brunch House, nestled in the small town of Hayden. Its menu is filled with an array of breakfast and lunch favorites, ranging from omelets and eggs Benedict to breakfast bowls and even burgers. Many dishes are made from scratch, including the sweet crepes, stuffed French toast, and spicy chicken and waffles. Locals particularly praise the cinnamon rolls.
(208) 758-0600
324 West Lancaster Rd, Hayden, ID 83835
Illinois: Lula Cafe
Lula Cafe has been a beloved Logan Square brunch locale since its opening in 1999. With an ever-evolving menu focused on thoughtfully sourced ingredients, customers can look forward to delightful dishes like chai dulce de leche French toast, lox toast, and the celebrated Royale breakfast sandwich series, among others. Specialty coffee and unique drinks complete selections for a brunch locals say is worth the wait.
(773) 489-9554
2537 N Kedzie Blvd, Chicago, IL 60647
Indiana: Rosie's Place
Family-run Rosie's Place is one of Indiana's best neighborhood brunch spots, with several locations serving all-day breakfast alongside brunch, lunch favorites, plus a bakery filled with scratch-made treats. Specifically, the menu features everything from homemade scones to buttermilk pancakes, and diners particularly can't stop raving about the breaded pork tenderloin Benedict and the giant cinnamon rolls.
Multiple locations
Iowa: The Dandy Lion
Since its opening in 2018, The Dandy Lion has built a loyal following offering diners everything from classic buttermilk pancakes, cinnamon rolls, and omelets to sippable sensations, like Vietnamese coffee and mimosas. Locals recommend The Dandy Lion as the top Sunday brunch spot, and even when it's busy, the team is said to keep things moving so diners can simply settle in and enjoy.
(319) 358-6400
111 S Dubuque St, Iowa City, IA 52240
Kansas: Bradley's Corner Cafe
Bradley's Corner Cafe serves breakfast all day, and everything is made from scratch. Located in a former bank building, the local cafe was a beloved favorite even before longtime cook James Urton took over in 2020. Loyal customers keep coming back to enjoy its lineup of celebrated pies, along with a menu focused on homey comfort food featuring everything from corn beef hash to savory omelettes, plenty of buttermilk pancakes, waffles, and more.
(785) 235-0086
844 North Kansas Ave, Topeka, KS 66608
Kentucky: Gralehaus
If you are looking for recommended eats amid an incredible ambiance, brunch at Gralehaus in Louisville offers diners a midday experience they won't soon forget. Resting inside a restored Victorian home, the restaurant sits on the first floor below a charming bed-and-breakfast. The menu blends unique and elevated dishes, ranging from French toast casserole, coffee cake, and frittatas to biscuits and gravy with maple syrup and sage.
(502) 857-7457
1001 Baxter Ave, Louisville, KY 40204
Louisiana: Atchafalaya
A New Orleans favorite featured in the famed Michelin Guide, Atchafalaya serves a Southern Creole-inspired brunch amid a charming Uptown setting. The menu here spans a wide range of flavors, from Lowcountry shrimp and grits to duck hash, and of course, the tried-and-true buttermilk waffle (jazzed up with strawberries, mascarpone, and lemon curd). The Bloody Mary is said to be especially marvelous here, with several variations to choose from.
(504) 891-9626
901 Louisiana Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115
Maine: Hot Suppa
With a name like Hot Suppa, one might think this top-rated Portland restaurant would be the go-to for dinner. But it's the Southern-inspired brunch, proudly made with local ingredients whenever possible, that's making waves. Showcased here are scratch-made comfort classics, like corned beef hash, biscuits and sausage gravy (or with fried chicken), and buttermilk waffles drizzled with Maine maple syrup. Brunch cocktails and Maine maple lattes also keep this local favorite hopping.
(207) 871-5005
703 Congress St, Portland, ME 04102
Maryland: Easy Like Sunday
The brunch-forward menu at Easy Like Sunday has made this restaurant a fan favorite. Customers flock to this welcoming, cozy eatery to dine on incredible finds like ricotta-stuffed French toast, seasonal bread pudding, and even a brunch burger topped with specialty-cooked cowboy bacon. The drinks are also a standout section, especially the myriad coffee concoctions. Gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options also abound.
Multiple locations
Massachusetts: Moonshine 152
Keeping the vibes high in South Boston, Moonshine 152 is hopping, especially during weekend brunch. The menu here is super creative and even cheeky, filled with dishes like a pulled pork and scallion-infused pancake quesadilla named after beloved TV icon Ron Swanson, alongside award-winning fried chicken, tater tot poutine, and more. The bar is equally impressive, offering guests Jell-O shots that change depending on the bartender's mood or the season.
(617) 752-4191
152 Dorchester Ave, Boston, MA 02127
Michigan: Brothers Brunch House
Michigan favorite Brothers Brunch House keeps diners lined up for stellar dishes, like cannoli French toast filled with sweet custard, stuffed berry French toast with cream cheese, and lemon ricotta pancakes topped with seasonal berries. Savory plates also shine at this brunch spot, with stars like smoked salmon tzatziki toast and thick-cut Brothers Billion Dollar Bacon.
(810) 447-0333
4145 Davison Rd, Burton, MI 48509
Minnesota: Hen House Eatery
Among the buzziest brunches around, Hen House Eatery is a Minneapolis gem offering some primo menu finds. Among these discoveries is an incredible assortment of rolls made fresh daily (cinnamon, caramel, and more), Babe's Eggs Benedict, served on jalapeño cheddar cornbread with Cajun hollandaise, as well as excellent breakfast burritos. Wash it all down with The Bacon Me Crazy Bloody Mary.
(612) 345-4664
114 South 8th St, Minneapolis, MN 55402
Mississippi: The Little Easy
Bringing an infusion of exciting energy to Mississippi (and its brunches), The Little Easy is a cafe creation of filmmaker Tate Taylor, and features a menu filled with bold Southern flavors woven throughout both classic brunch favorites and indulgent dishes, like chicken and waffles, brisket on a biscuit, a fantastically fried Mother Cluckin' chicken sandwich, and even build your own omelettes. Boozy drinks are also stellar picks (or sips).
(601) 653-0774
114 High St, Natchez, MS 39120
Missouri: Hatch'd
Fueled by a father-and-son team, Hatch'd has built a brilliant brunch menu offering diners unique and fun takes on breakfast favorites. Delicious dishes greet diners, like hash rounds, strawberry basil French toast, fluffy pancakes with a choice of bananas, blueberries, chocolate chips, strawberries, or compotes, and the indulgently rich "Fat Elvis" pancake offering, loaded with peanut butter, bacon, banana, and chocolate chips. Creative brunch cocktails are also excellent picks.
(314) 448-1642
6931 Gravois Ave, St. Louis, MO 63116
Montana: Jam!
Jam! is among Montana's most talked-about brunch spots, ideally located in downtown Bozeman. The Jam! menu features inventive takes on breakfast faves. Whether ordering its popular pancakes (the peanut butter cup or blueberry ricotta?) and house-made cinnamon rolls, or opting for another imaginative morning plate (looking at you Chicken & Biscuit Benedict), or indulging in the near-endless mimosas, diners quickly understand why Jam! is considered worth the drive.
(406) 585 – 1761
25 W. Main St, Bozeman MT 59715
Nebraska: Good Lookin'
Taking direct cues from its name, the brunch menu at Good Lookin' features great-looking (and tasting) grub. Think everything from homey comfort food like biscuits and gravy and chicken-fried steak to lighter fare, like avocado toast and a Greek yogurt bowl. Signature offerings include ricotta pancakes and the famous churro French toast, caramel whip included. An exciting eggs Benedict creation with salmon is also on offer, making Good Lookin' eggs-actly the place brunch belongs.
Multiple locations
Nevada: AmeriBrunch Cafe
Popular family-run AmeriBrunch Cafe is a downtown Las Vegas treasure serving an extensive brunch menu, complete with crowd-pleasers like Nutella pancakes topped with fruit, biscuits and gravy with eggs and sausage, and classic country fried steak. Other freshly prepared favorites are the elaborate (and many) crafted coffee concoctions that keep diners coming back.
(725) 425-1459
316 East Bridger Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89101
New Hampshire: Lou's Restaurant & Bakery
Since 1947, Lou's Restaurant & Bakery has been a beloved downtown Hanover diner and bakery known for its breakfast. The eatery has welcomed generations of locals (including Dartmouth students) and visitors alike with fresh coffee, rich overnight oats, omelettes, and cruller French toast. Although owners may have changed over the decades, the treasured traditions have remained alive, explaining why Lou has remained an adored community gathering spot.
(603) 643-3321
30 S. Main St, Hanover, NH 03755
New Jersey: Hatch 44 Cafe
Hatch 44 Cafe is a highly favored New Jersey brunch stop with a varied menu that lets diners choose everything from veggie omelets and Lox Benedict to a French Toast Flight and the popular spicy avocado toast topped with chili oil. The cafe also offers a unique selection of porridge, including Sweet & Salty Oats with fresh fruit plus cinnamon. Seasonal menu offerings help keep the menu fresh, too (literally).
Multiple locations
New Mexico: Cafe Lush
A loyal following has been amassed by highly praised, locally owned Cafe Lush, thanks to its welcoming atmosphere and mouthwatering brunch menu. Dishes for nearly every dietary preference, including gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options, are available here. Highlights like the award-winning French toast and a distinctive breakfast pizza built on a sour cream scallion potato crust.
(505) 508-0164
700 Tijeras Ave. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102
New York: Buvette
A taste of Parisian charm nestled in New York's West Village, Buvette makes brunch a full-on event to be celebrated. One of the city's hottest brunch spots, the stylish restaurant invites guests to enjoy epically prepared French dishes (think croque monsieur, croque madame, and pain perdu topped with berries and creme anglaise). Fresh juices, strong coffee, and an extensive selection of spirits are available.
42 Grove St, New York, NY 10014
North Carolina: The Sage Mule
A delicious menu is a big reason The Sage Mule has become one of North Carolina's best brunch bets. Nearly everything is prepared in-house here, and diners applaud comforting favorites like the sensational sourdough waffles, the flavorful avocado toast and omelettes, plus cheddar grits and bountiful breakfast burritos you can get in a bowl. The Sage Mule makes choosing just one dish the only hard part about brunching here.
(336)-501-0193
608 Battleground Ave, Greensboro, NC 27401
North Dakota: The Shack on Broadway
North Dakota's The Shack on Broadway has appeared on local best brunch lists for years, thanks to its enormous caramel rolls, along with its fluffy homemade buttermilk pancakes (made from a family recipe). Friendly servers are also appreciated here, known for greeting regulars by name, and the generously sized omelettes only serve to add to the appeal.
(701) 356-2211
3215 Broadway North, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: Soho Chicken + Whiskey
Founded by Nolan Konkoski and Molly Smith, Soho Chicken + Whiskey is a restaurant and a Cleveland favorite that has built its reputation on expertly fried chicken. Crowds flock here looking for brunch dishes like the crispy chicken and waffles, as well as beignets, shakshuka, and cocktails that always come correct.
(216) 298-9090
4211 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113
Oklahoma: Cheever's Cafe
Southwestern-style cuisine blends beautifully with familiar classic comfort dishes at Cheever's Cafe. A historic space that once housed a longtime family flower shop, this place features a brunch menu highlighting elevated favorites, like chicken-fried steak topped with jalapeño gravy and crispy potatoes. Cocktails are also on offer, including the All Nighter, made with coffee-infused bourbon, cinnamon-vanilla syrup, bitters, and cream.
Multiple locations
Oregon: Word Of Mouth Neighborhood Bistro
Boasting famously over-the-top menu items that dazzle diners, Word Of Mouth Neighborhood Bistro is considered a must-visit for Oregon brunch lovers. The menu delivers dishes made with high-quality ingredients, including cinnamon roll pancakes, crème brûlée French toast, and the Flying Biscuit, which is layered with buttermilk fried chicken, bacon, egg, cheddar, and gravy.
(503) 584-1927
140 17th St. NE, Salem, OR 97301
Pennsylvania: Gracie's On West Main
A winning combination of neighborhood diner, beloved bakery, and brunch cafe, Gracie's On West Main offers customers homemade meals, making it a Lancaster-area favorite since 2013. Bacon lovers especially take note here, thanks to Gracie's serving up everything from bacon samplers to inventive dishes showcasing sweet, savory, and caramelized iterations. Classic items like breakfast burritos and various French Toasts are also crowd-pleasing menu picks.
(717) 556-0004
264 West Main St, Leola, PA 17540
Rhode Island: Rhody Hen Cafe
Famously fabulous waffles are just one of the finds customers praise at Rhody Hen Cafe. This Rhode Island treasure has built a loyal following for brunch, with weekend lines often stretching out the door (luckily, regulars insist the wait is worth it). The menu here ranges from classic Belgian waffles topped with maple butter and powdered sugar to chicken and waffles, and also the Habanero Benny served over a bacon-infused waffle.
Multiple locations
South Carolina: Millers All Day
Earning national applause for its creative spins on breakfast and brunch classics, the chefs at Millers All Day use local ingredients to create stellar dishes. Sweet options here include waffles inspired by bananas Foster, while savory favorites range from mouthwatering biscuits and gravy to patatas bravas. Coffee drinks, cocktails, and bubbly brunch beverages may also be enjoyed.
Multiple locations
South Dakota: Hjem A.M.
Bringing Scandinavian creativity to the Black Hills brunch scene, Hjem A.M. was opened in 2022 by chefs Camillia and Erik Hjortnaes. The restaurant gained national attention with a James Beard semifinalist nomination. Its name, "Hjem", means home, and the comforting menu definitely nods to that, blending seasonal ingredients with Nordic-American flavors via dishes like sashimi deviled eggs, chicken and waffles, maple-seared salmon, and luscious pancakes with lingonberries.
(605) 981-9047
308 Mt. Rushmore Rd, Custer, SD 57730
Tennessee: The Finch
The Finch serves its customers an unbeatable brunch experience from inside the historic Baggage Building at Union Station. The menu highlights include brûléed bananas French toast topped with frosted pecans, whipped ricotta, and pecan caramel syrup, as well as sweet cream waffles paired with buttermilk fried chicken, hot honey, and bourbon-laced maple syrup. Brunch tacos and more ensure a mouthwatering Tennessee morning meal for all.
(615) 703-8020
111 10th Ave. S. #310, Nashville, TN 37203
Texas: Maple Leaf Diner
Maple Leaf Diner brings authentic Canadian comfort food staples to the Lone Star State. Opened in 2015 by Canadian owner Mike Delaurier, the diner was inspired by his homesick cravings for traditional dishes like poutine, butter tarts, and Nanaimo bars. Today, the menu blends Canadian tastes with American brunch favorites (think items like a sweet-and-savory chicken, bacon, and a waffles item that was featured in Paula Deen Magazine, and more).
(214) 434-1626
12817 Preston Rd. #129, Dallas, TX 75230
Utah: Skillets Breakfast & Brunch
Popular Utah eatery Skillets Breakfast & Brunch infuses its menu with Venezuelan takes on brunch favorites. Owners Jorge and Will Garcia-Kesler first gained attention with a popular food truck before opening their brunch-forward, brick-and-mortar restaurant. The menu here showcases incredibly diverse options, such as Venezuelan-style Skillets poutine, Biscoff-kissed French toast, and waffle fondue.
(801) 900-9988
282 East 900 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Vermont: Rustic Roots
If you are hungry for an epic Brunch menu, look no further than Rustic Roots. This small-town brunch spot's signature versions of Eggs Bennies are especially beloved, as are plates like the indulgent Confit-N-Waffles (a crispy chicken confit paired with waffles, fried egg, and maple drizzle). Banana bread pancakes and Snickerdoodle waffles are also wonders, keeping locals and visitors returning.
(802) 985-9511
195 Falls Rd, Shelburne, VT 05482
Virginia: Leaping Lizard Cafe
With a feature on the acclaimed foodie TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" on its resume, it's no surprise that Leaping Lizard Cafe is a Virginia favorite. This lowkey brunch place offers diners a great pairing of chill beach-town energy alongside comforting, farm-fresh cooking. Think dishes like crab cake benedict and crab quiche, plus avocado toast and sweet potato biscuits. The cafe's bakery also serves up brilliant scones and more.
(757) 460-5327
408 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Washington: Tibbitts@FernHill
Offering customers one of the most unique brunch experiences in the nation, highly praised Tibbitts@FernHill, led by Alaskan Native chef Shawn Tibbitts, is an Indigenous-owned restaurant that creates chef-driven dishes inspired by seasonal ingredients and unapologetically bold flavors. Among the unforgettable menu items is the "Lobster Bomb," served in a toasted sourdough bread bowl, as well as the salted caramel banana pancakes and seasonal bread-pudding-style Key Lime French toast.
tibbittsfernhillreservation.com
(253) 327-1334
8237 Park Ave. S, Tacoma, WA 98408
West Virginia: Wood Iron Eatery
West Virginia has a brunch star on its radar, and its name is Wood Iron Eatery. The menu here ranges from no-brainer picks like the Big Burrito (filled with scrambled eggs, ham, cheddar, hash browns, and sriracha cream) to options like the vegan-friendly Tofu Scramble. Guests also wag their tongues about the waffles here, which are topped with honeycomb butter and maple drizzle.
(304) 860-9562
129 S. Court St. Unit A, Fayetteville, WV 25840
Wisconsin: Mimosa
A family-owned brunch destination is making Wisconsin residents and visitors go wild. Mimosa and its duo of locations offer diners a menu focused on fresh, locally sourced ingredients whenever possible, with many dishes prepared in-house. Guests can choose from sweet favorites like churro French toast and chocolate Almberry pancakes, or opt for savory selections, like chicken and waffles with rosemary soy sauce-laced maple syrup. Gluten-free options are also served to the delight of many.
Multiple locations
Wyoming: Hen & Harvest Eatery
With a honed in focus on a menu featuring scratch-made breakfast and brunch items built around locally sourced ingredients, Hen & Harvest Eatery is a go-to morning spot. Menus switch with the seasons, but favorites here include Eggs Benedict, biscuits and gravy, and indulgent Nutella French toast.
(307) 326-3752
405 N. 1st St, Saratoga, WY 82331
Methodology
For all of those who will always choose brunch over lunch, we see you! We identified the best brunch spot in every state by reviewing a wide range of credible sources, including regional food publications, national dining guides, and of course, online reviews and local community forums. Special props were given to restaurants recognized for unique menus and creative items, which had loyal followings in their specific states.