Here's How Much Salad You'll Need Per Person At Your Next Gathering

When it comes to people gathering while food is on the table, salad is a pretty safe pick for at least one of the dishes provided, but how much salad you offer will depend on how many people you have in attendance. A corporate event with 100 people showing up is going to look different than a small house warming party, after all. To find out more about how much salad hosts should prepare for their guests, we spoke to Chuck Hayworth, a private chef and medical meal specialist with Real Medical Meals.

"During warmer months and even cooler months, everyone wants to eat healthy," says Hayworth. "Salad is often perceived as that. My opinion is at least an 8-ounce portion per guest. That would be one cup, at least." When it's on the table, it may feel like a lot, but people eat through salad pretty quickly. Don't forget to provide enough salad dressing per serving as well.

If the event is going to extend over an afternoon and you have more than one bowl of salad ready to go, maybe don't set them all out at once. It is slightly more work, but the salad will taste better if you keep backups in the fridge and simply replace empty bowls as your guests work through them. You don't necessarily need to hover over the table the entire time — just check on what's laid out every so often, and you'll be fine.