Here's How Much Salad You'll Need Per Person At Your Next Gathering
When it comes to people gathering while food is on the table, salad is a pretty safe pick for at least one of the dishes provided, but how much salad you offer will depend on how many people you have in attendance. A corporate event with 100 people showing up is going to look different than a small house warming party, after all. To find out more about how much salad hosts should prepare for their guests, we spoke to Chuck Hayworth, a private chef and medical meal specialist with Real Medical Meals.
"During warmer months and even cooler months, everyone wants to eat healthy," says Hayworth. "Salad is often perceived as that. My opinion is at least an 8-ounce portion per guest. That would be one cup, at least." When it's on the table, it may feel like a lot, but people eat through salad pretty quickly. Don't forget to provide enough salad dressing per serving as well.
If the event is going to extend over an afternoon and you have more than one bowl of salad ready to go, maybe don't set them all out at once. It is slightly more work, but the salad will taste better if you keep backups in the fridge and simply replace empty bowls as your guests work through them. You don't necessarily need to hover over the table the entire time — just check on what's laid out every so often, and you'll be fine.
What kind of salad you should prepare when hosting
Now that you know how much salad to set out for your guests, it's time to think about what salad to serve them. If you only have a couple of people coming over, something simple, like Judy Garland's favorite salad, is a fine choice. If you plan on serving more than a few guests, it may be better to prepare more than one salad type for the occasion.
"As the host, the more you know your dinner guests, the more you can create a great salad they like," says Hayworth. "It's important to use seasonal ingredients and fruits in your salads, as well to diversify your guests tastes in salads, too. Don't just serve the same one all of the time." That all sounds well and good, but salad is a pretty straightforward dish. How many ways can you really prepare a bowl of uncooked greens? Hayworth had some thoughts.
"Change the base and the contents, even the crunch," explains Hayworth. "Alternate dressings, lettuces, beans, crunches such as bacon or crispy onion ... Don't be afraid to make hot salads with heavy greens during the winter and cold during warmer months." There's a salad for every occasion — you just have to put your mind to it. If you're still not sure, Frank Sinatra's salad order was simple but innovative.