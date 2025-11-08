This Is How Much Dressing You Need Per Salad Serving

To figure out how much dressing you need per salad serving, you first have to know how much salad to serve. Americans eat a lot more salad than you'd think, which makes getting either number right a little tricky. Flip over almost any bag of salad mix and you'll see it: one serving equals 2 cups (85 grams). (Other salad greens products might suggest upwards of 3 cups per serving.) Turn over a bottle of dressing and you'll find a similar guideline — 2 tablespoons (30 grams) per serving.

Those serving sizes aren't based on any official dietary guideline. They actually come from data collected through the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), a long-running federal study the FDA uses to track how much of different foods Americans typically eat. You'll see this serving of dressing recommended by other credible sources online, but if you're thinking what I'm thinking; two tablespoons (roughly the size of a ping pong ball) just isn't enough.

If I've noticed anything from serving about 2 cups of salad per guest — whether at a gathering or just dinner with my family — it's that most people prefer a little salad with their dressing. Let's be real: Uncle Ed (or any guest) isn't sitting at the kitchen table with a food scale or measuring spoons. He's not even trying to eyeball exactly two tablespoons of chunky blue cheese on his bowl of salad. And who would? Especially since, by weight, two tablespoons barely coats the surface of a few lettuce leaves — particularly with thicker, creamier dressings.