The Exceptionally Simple Salad Frank Sinatra Always Ordered In New York City

Frank Sinatra will forever be associated with New York City, largely due to his recording of "New York, New York," which was originally written for Martin Scorsese's film of the same name in 1977. Ol' Blue Eyes, as he was known, spent a lot of time in the Big Apple over his decades-long career. He loved dining at the iconic Patsy's Italian Restaurant, often dropping in whenever he was in town for the clams Posillipo, crispy veal Milanese, and one of his favorite starters — a very simple arugula salad.

At Patsy's, founder Pasquale "Patsy" Scognamillo would prepare Sinatra's salads by tossing fresh arugula greens with olive oil, red wine vinegar, and some basil. Although it came together with minimal ingredients, this arugula salad was a powerhouse of flavor. Arugula is a bitter, almost peppery green that tastes wonderful with fruity olive oil and a potent acid like red wine vinegar, and the basil adds freshness and even a little sweetness. This salad would have tasted marvelously fresh next to the fried veal dish Sinatra loved so much. According to the menu on Patsy's website, the arugula salad doesn't seem to be a current option for diners. However, the restaurant hosts an annual celebration for Sinatra's birthday on December 12 and serves the legendary crooner's favorite dishes, which could logically include arugula salad.