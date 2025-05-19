Judy Garland's Favorite Salad Is Perfect For Summer Cookouts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Best known for her starring role in "The Wizard of Oz," Judy Garland is a true American icon. The starry-eyed actor began her career as a child and signed with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) — the largest movie studio at the time — when she was just 13 years old. Her famous film was released four years later in 1939, propelling her to stardom. That same year, Garland was included in a recipe book compiled by Rex Lease and Kenneth Harlan, titled "What Actors Eat — When They Eat!" Her contribution was a light vegetable salad with a French dressing that we think works perfectly for summer events.

Garland claims she didn't like salads at all until her mom started making this recipe. The star's constant mention of her mom and apparent pride in the fact that she could make the salad herself if she were alone in the house reflects just how young she was when the book came out. She's right, of course, this salad is easy enough even for a teenager. It's also less intense than Marilyn Monroe's protein-heavy breakfast. The best part is that you probably have most of the ingredients already: two lettuce hearts, two cubed celery watercress, three grated carrots, two sliced tomatoes, quartered seeded olives, cold cooked green peas, and one chopped endive. The dressing is made with olive oil, vinegar, salt, sugar, fresh garlic, and a generous amount of paprika.