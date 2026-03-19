The Nutritious Ingredient Julie Andrews Used To Frost Her Favorite Carrot Cake

After obsessively watching "The Princess Diaries" through much of my childhood, I can't think of Julie Andrews without picturing a queen. And if Queen Julie Andrews is topping her favorite carrot cake with frosting made from tofu, you bet I'm doing the same — and you should, too!

Somewhere, somehow, tofu unfortunately got a bad rap, and understandably so, since it's a block of bean curds. But like anything, when you know how to prepare tofu properly, it makes a world of difference in taste while providing a hit of protein, vitamins, and minerals— the stuff we're all trying to get more of these days. Let's be honest, most of us eat cake just for the frosting, so why not have your frosting with some blood-sugar-balancing protein, too? On an eight-slice carrot cake, the tofu frosting adds about 7 grams of protein to each slice, along with calcium, iron, potassium, and isoflavones — plant compounds shown to reduce the risk of cancer, diabetes, and heart disease.

Traditionally, carrot cake is topped with cream cheese frosting, which gets its creamy, sweet, spreadable consistency from softened butter, cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract. However, tofu is a healthier alternative, and Andrews' recipe simply combines 1 pound plus 2 ounces of extra firm tofu, not drained (about 1¼ 8-ounce blocks), with 2 tablespoons of honey, the zest of a medium orange, a splash of orange extract, and ¼ cup of toasted shredded coconut in a high-speed blender until smooth.