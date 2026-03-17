5 Baseball Stadiums With The Most Expensive Hot Dogs And 5 With The Cheapest

If you've ever listened to "Take Me Out To The Ball Game," you may notice a bit of an oversight. Though the singer implores you to buy them some peanuts and Cracker Jack, they neglect to mention the single most famous baseball-adjacent food item: the humble hot dog. There's a popular brand named Ball Park, after all, and you may be treated to the sight of men in hot dog costumes racing across the field between innings should you ever attend a game. But depending on where you go to see a ball game, your hot dog may cost you a pretty penny.

The foodie revolution may have hit sports stadiums (check out this list of 13 great menu items), but that doesn't necessarily mean they come cheap. Even if you're after a standard-issue hot dog, it may set you back more than you'd like. Luckily, we have a list of the five most and least expensive hot dogs at Major League Baseball stadiums for your budgetary needs, courtesy of WebstaurantStore. Some of these prices may surprise you, while others ... well, you'll probably be able to see coming.