5 Baseball Stadiums With The Most Expensive Hot Dogs And 5 With The Cheapest
If you've ever listened to "Take Me Out To The Ball Game," you may notice a bit of an oversight. Though the singer implores you to buy them some peanuts and Cracker Jack, they neglect to mention the single most famous baseball-adjacent food item: the humble hot dog. There's a popular brand named Ball Park, after all, and you may be treated to the sight of men in hot dog costumes racing across the field between innings should you ever attend a game. But depending on where you go to see a ball game, your hot dog may cost you a pretty penny.
The foodie revolution may have hit sports stadiums (check out this list of 13 great menu items), but that doesn't necessarily mean they come cheap. Even if you're after a standard-issue hot dog, it may set you back more than you'd like. Luckily, we have a list of the five most and least expensive hot dogs at Major League Baseball stadiums for your budgetary needs, courtesy of WebstaurantStore. Some of these prices may surprise you, while others ... well, you'll probably be able to see coming.
Most expensive: Petco Park (San Diego Padres)
The baseball stadium with the most expensive hot dog remains Petco Park, the home field for the San Diego Padres. The price for a regular hot dog is a whopping $7.96, which is over $2 greater than the average MLB hot dog price of $5.47. The stadium's take on a classic ballpark hot dog is called a Friar Frank, and often made with Hebrew National wieners.
Cheapest: Chase Field (Arizona Diamondbacks)
The least expensive hot dog in the MLB belongs to the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose regular hot dogs sell for a mere $3.07. Lest you think it's a matter of altruism, though, you should know that the Diamondbacks are partnered with Bar-S Hot Dogs, a budget brand that routinely ranks near the bottom of blind taste test rankings. While the brand has its defenders, and it's undeniably inexpensive, it's probably not an exciting choice for you.
Most expensive: Oracle Park (San Francisco Giants)
Not far behind Petco Park in the hot dog price ranking is Oracle Park, which hosts (one of) the Padres' California rivals, the San Francisco Giants. The Giants sell their standard hot dog for $7.71, which is well above the league average. There are also plant-based hot dogs available for vegetarian fans. (It is San Francisco, after all.)
Cheapest: loanDepot Park (Miami Marlins)
If you're looking for a cheap hot dog, you could do worse than loanDepot Park, the home stadium of the Miami Marlins. At just $3.08, they have the second-cheapest standard hot dogs in the league. (They're actually tied for second — and you'll never guess with who.) The regular $1 hot dog promotions they run with Sahlen's, the team's official hot dog brand, certainly doesn't hurt, either.
Most expensive: Globe Life Field (Texas Rangers)
Well, they do say that everything's bigger in Texas — including, we suppose, the bill for your ballpark hot dog. Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, sells its regular hot dogs for $7.19. At least the park sometimes offers a $1 hot dog night (courtesy of sponsor Texas Chili, which, despite the name, also does hot dogs) — and it has the massive Boomstick hot dog to make up for the high price.
Cheapest: Yankee Stadium (New York Yankees)
Frankly, we're as surprised as you are. For all the great things you can say about food in New York City, "cheap" is not generally one of them. And in the stadium of one of the most storied franchises in sports? Fuggeddaboudit! And yet, there it is: at $3.08, the Yankees' standard hot dog (courtesy of Nathan's Famous, which is also the MLB's official hot dog) is tied for the second-cheapest across the league. Babe Ruth would be proud.
Most expensive: Citi Field (New York Mets)
Citi Field was designed to closely mirror Ebbets Field, the onetime ballpark of the Brooklyn Dodgers; perhaps it should have borrowed Ebbets Field's lower hot dog prices, too. At $7.19, the Citi Field's standard hot dog is tied with the Rangers' as the third-most expensive. The weird thing is that the Mets' official hot dog is Nathan's, same as the Yankees. Why the price discrepancy? We guess we'd have to ask Mets owner Steve Cohen.
Cheapest: Truist Park (Atlanta Braves)
Longtime rivals of the New York Mets, the Atlanta Braves have the Mets beaten in at least one area: hot dog prices. While $4.10 may be more than you want to pay for a hot dog from a cart on the street corner, for a baseball stadium, it's downright reasonable. We guess since Braves' fans spend serious gas money driving out to Cobb County for a game, the team's owners decided to have mercy on their fans' wallets. (Full disclosure: the writer of this article is a Mets fan.)
Most expensive: Coors Field (Colorado Rockies)
It may be true that Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies, sells its hot dogs for $7.19, making it one of the most expensive in the MLB. And it's also true that the Rockies are routinely among the very worst teams in the league. But you won't see too many fans complain. Why? Because, at $3.08, the Rockies offer the cheapest beer in the MLB by far. Being sponsored by Coors has its perks.
Cheapest: Target Field (Minnesota Twins)
Selling a basic hot dog for $4.10, Target Field offers a solidly-priced dog for anyone who comes to watch the Minnesota Twins. Once famously described as "piranhas" by White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen, the Twins must have taken a similar scrappy, small-ball approach to their concessions. Another fun fact: the Twins are the only team to have Minnesota's own Schweigert Meats as the team's official hot dog.