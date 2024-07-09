The Massive Boomstick Hot Dog You Have To Go To A Rangers Game For

While peanuts and Cracker Jack may be the only two foods singled out in song at most ballgames, if baseball had an official food, it would probably be the hot dog. Just about every ballpark sells them, even Little League games where they may be cooked on a grill by the shortstop's mom. When it comes to the big leagues, MLB stadiums get downright competitive about seeing who can offer the most over-the-top dog. So far, it seems the biggest dog in the yard is the Boomstick, which measures a full 24 inches long.

The Boomstick, which is sold at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field, is one hefty hot dog. By itself, it weighs about a pound, but that can easily double once you add the toppings, which include chili, griddled onions, nacho cheese, and jalapeños. This outsized concessions item can't fit in the usual cardboard trays, so it comes in a special container complete with carrying handles. Needless to say, such a substantial sausage doesn't come cheap — this year the Boomstick is priced at $32.96.