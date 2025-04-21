The Baseball Stadium With The Most Expensive Hot Dog

The hot dog is arguably an indispensable part of the whole baseball stadium experience, with the cry of the hot dog vendor being one of those iconic sounds of summer along with the crack of the bat and the roar of the crowd. At some ballparks, however, even a basic hot dog will set you back quite a few bucks these days. Believe it or not, back in ancient times (1970), you could purchase a hot dog at Wrigley Field for 35 cents. In 2025, however, the MLB's expensive hot dog is selling for more than 20 times that amount.

It's actually fairly difficult to do a price comparison between Major League stadiums, especially towards the beginning of the season, because while teams may publish concessions menus online, prices are seldom included. WebStaurantStore did its best to analyze 2025 price data a few weeks before opening day, and according to its survey, Petco Park, where the San Diego Padres play, will be selling the most expensive hot dog in the majors at $7.96. (How else are they going to cover Manny Machado's and Xander Bogaerts' zillion-dollar salaries?) That being said, a New York Times reporter claims to have paid $8.99 for a basic Wrigley Field hot dog, the lowest-priced one they could find at the venue. It seems the ballparks aren't keen on making hot dog prices any more publicly available than they have to.