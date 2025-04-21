The Baseball Stadium With The Most Expensive Hot Dog
The hot dog is arguably an indispensable part of the whole baseball stadium experience, with the cry of the hot dog vendor being one of those iconic sounds of summer along with the crack of the bat and the roar of the crowd. At some ballparks, however, even a basic hot dog will set you back quite a few bucks these days. Believe it or not, back in ancient times (1970), you could purchase a hot dog at Wrigley Field for 35 cents. In 2025, however, the MLB's expensive hot dog is selling for more than 20 times that amount.
It's actually fairly difficult to do a price comparison between Major League stadiums, especially towards the beginning of the season, because while teams may publish concessions menus online, prices are seldom included. WebStaurantStore did its best to analyze 2025 price data a few weeks before opening day, and according to its survey, Petco Park, where the San Diego Padres play, will be selling the most expensive hot dog in the majors at $7.96. (How else are they going to cover Manny Machado's and Xander Bogaerts' zillion-dollar salaries?) That being said, a New York Times reporter claims to have paid $8.99 for a basic Wrigley Field hot dog, the lowest-priced one they could find at the venue. It seems the ballparks aren't keen on making hot dog prices any more publicly available than they have to.
These prices don't include specialty hot dogs
Even a $9 hot dog, however, is nothing compared to the prices that stadiums are charging for some of the specialty hot dogs they sell. While we don't know the 2025 price of the Texas Rangers' massive Boomstick (which, at 24 inches, lays claim to the biggest hot dog in the big leagues) it sold for $32.96 in 2024 and prices likely haven't come down since then. This year, the team has introduced a burrito version of the Boomstick, priced at $35.99. Globe Life Field is also featuring a $32.99 Hot Dawwg Triple Play consisting of one chili cheese dog, one hot dog wrapped in bacon, and one specialty hot dog meant to honor the opposing team (Chicago-style for the White Sox, for example).
Daikin Park, home of the Houston Astros, doesn't have a two-foot-long dog of its own, but there are a few high-priced hot dog specialties on the menu. These include a pair of "Creole Dawgs" accompanied by pickled okra and Creole potato salad for $18 and a footlong "Daddy Mac Dog" topped with brisket, macaroni and cheese, barbecue sauce, and a dill pickle for $15.79. In Kansas City, Kauffman Stadium has introduced the Sluggerrr Dog for 2025, which consists of a tempura-battered and deep-fried chorizo sausage with a crust made of Cool Ranch Doritos and toppings which include manchego cheese and avocado aioli. The price? A mere $18.99.
Some ballparks are adding cheaper hot dogs and other menu options
Want another nostalgic blast from the past? This time we're not talking about the 20th century, but rather just a few years ago. In 2022, the cheapest MLB hot dog in the U.S. could be found at Chase Field, selling for a mere $2.00. Three years later, the Arizona Diamondbacks home ballpark still sells the cheapest dogs, but the price has gone up over 50% to $3.07.
Overall, however, there's been somewhat of a trend as certain stadiums realize that fans' funds aren't unlimited. While concession stands continue to introduce over-the-top (and overpriced) offerings each year, value menus are also on the upswing. Among the teams offering deals on hot dogs and other concessions items are the Baltimore Orioles and Milwaukee Brewers. Both the Birdland Value Menu and the 414 Value Menu (414 being the Milwaukee area code) feature hot dogs priced at $4, which makes them some of the most affordable dogs available this year.
Of course, the cheapest meals to be found at MLB ballparks come when outside food is permitted. Some of the baseball stadiums that allow you to bring your own snacks are Dodger Stadium, Yankee Stadium, American Family Field (home of the Milwaukee Brewers), and yes, even Wrigley Field (home of ridiculously expensive hot dogs and the Chicago Cubs). If you'll be attending a game at any of these venues or another one that allows outside food, here's a list of homemade snacks you won't need to smuggle into the ballpark.